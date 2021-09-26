Alexander Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua: reaction, words, review, video of the fight, September 25, 2021 – September 25, 2021

Alexander Usyk beat Anthony Joshua after 12 rounds and became the heavyweight champion in three out of four main versions at once. Before the fight, the Ukrainian was considered an underdog, but in the end he was left with a confident victory. Usik’s performance not only surprised, but also impressed the foreign audience, who were waiting for a different outcome.

“The tendril can do this all day. This guy is a boxing machine. “

“Great fight from Usik, he fully deserved to win. And Joshua needs a different strategy in revenge. “

“I take off my hat to Usik. Joshua is my dude, but I enjoyed myself today. What a performance. This guy is not as dumb as that fat Mexican. He is humble and pleasant. “

“So impressed by Usik. I can’t remember seeing a heavyweight who can box like this. Maybe Holyfield. It’s amazing. “

“Joshua cannot agree to a revenge with Usik, otherwise he will be humiliated. Anthony needs to rebuild himself. Usyk took him to school. “

“Joshua is good, but Usyk is orders of magnitude higher.”

“The tendril is my number one!”

“It doesn’t matter how many times they fight again, Usyk will win.”

“The tendril … Anthony Joshua is done now.”

“Usyk won me $ 24 today. Thanks!”

“The tendril is a magician. He’s very smart. Joshua failed to hit well with his right hand. Was so slow. He should have been more aggressive. The tendril breaks records again. He’s incredible. Sorry for Joshua, but the strongest won. “

“He told everyone at work that Usyk would beat Joshua, but no one listened. It’s a pity I’m too dumb to make money on bets. “