Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva at the show “Figure Skating Lovers” – September 25, 2021

The “Figure Skating Lovers” festival is being held in Moscow for the third time. On the afternoon of Friday and Saturday, the competition part was held, and on the evening of September 25, a show was planned. The composition of the participants included both young athletes who are just entering the international level and renowned champions.

The atmosphere of the holiday was supported by experienced presenters who talked about the successes of each of the skaters. Artistic numbers made in one of the bright colors – red, yellow, green – became a pleasant addition to the evening. Against the background of the blue arena, these performances looked contrasting and very cool.

The headliners of the show were, as usual, the world champions Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova… Medvedeva performed twice. In the first part, Zhenya showed the already beloved Memoirs of a Geisha. In the second, she performed to the soundtrack from Cirque du Soleil, which was supposed to become her competition program last year. The athlete first showed “Alegria” in a suit and with a purely executed wheel, which blew up the hall. Of course, the set of jumps was shortened. In each of the numbers Medvedeva made only two triple salchows, but both times she was clean.

The fans thoroughly prepared for the meeting of the skater after the summer tour. Before the “Memoirs” someone shouted from the audience “Zhenya, you are our soul!” For Alegria, the fan group organized a flash mob with blue glowing stars that could be seen throughout the arena.

Alina Zagitova performed only in the second part, choosing for the festival the old show program “Inner Light”. She did not succeed with jumps today – the triple lutz was clean, but the skater fell from the triple flip. Fans of Zagitova continued their tradition with a flash mob made of plush hearts. Today they were blue, the color of the arena. Not without banners “Alina” and “Love”, which became part of each of the performances of the Olympic champion.

Seven times world champion Javier Fernandez comes to the Lovers for the second time. The skater retired two years ago, but still remains a favorite of the public. Fernandez was expected at CSKA Arena with Spanish flags, one of which Xavi carefully signed by one of the fans after the show. His second act was inspired by Spanish motives, and as a prop Javier used a piece of bright red cloth, which, like a bullfighter, was teasing an invisible bull.

Curiously, Fernandez had his own support group on the show. The girls came from St. Petersburg specifically for Javier and brought with them several Spanish flags.

Alexey Yagudin also knows how to attract the audience’s attention. Although the athlete himself jokes that only old people recognize him now, at today’s show he was warmly received by lovers of figurines of all ages. The Olympic champion coped with a triple sheepskin coat, who else at 41 is jumping in the show?

Evgeny Semenov, Sport24

Before the first number Alexandra Samarina from the hall came “Let’s go!” It was a reference to the First Channel Cup, when Sasha played for Zhenya Medvedeva’s team “First Time”. The skater turned to the podium and smiled, and then bombed his free program on the Moscow ice. There was also a short one for the “Matrix”, but already in the second half of the event. It was more difficult to perform quadruple jumps in the dark than in ordinary light, so there were no pure elements. But the triple axel – for everything +5, even in the conditions of the show.

Evgeny Semenov, Sport24

A year and a half ago, it was at this festival Natalia Zabiyako and Alexander Enbert announced the end of their sports career. From that moment on, their paths parted for a short time: Natalia lived in the USA for some time and even wrote a book, Sasha went on a summer tour with Anna Karenina in Sochi. In the Averbukh show, Enbert played the role of Konstantin Levin paired with Evgenia Medvedeva. Today he and Zabiyako again took to the ice together, recalling the old free program “Toi et moi”.

Evgeny Semenov, Sport24

The show’s program turned out to be quite extensive and interesting. All performances were warmly received by the audience, and the general composition of the participants can really be called figure skating in love.