Aljamain Sterling withdrew from UFC 267. No rematch with Petr Yan

American mixed martial artist, reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling withdrew from a fight with a Russian fighter Peter Jan, which was supposed to take place at the UFC 267 tournament, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on the night of October 30 to 31 Moscow time, according to MMAFighting.

According to the source, the reason for the refusal to fight was neck problems after surgery related to an injury that Sterling received while still in college. At the moment, the UFC has not reacted in any way to this information. It is not yet known whether Sterling’s replacement will be found for this fight.

Recall that Peter Yan lost his UFC championship belt in a fight with Sterling, which took place at UFC 259 on the night of March 6-7, Moscow time. In the fourth round, the Russian inflicted a forbidden knee blow to the head to an opponent who was in a prone position. Many believed Sterling was feigning injury in that episode. At the time of the stoppage of the fight, Peter was in the lead in won rounds with a score of 2: 1. This is the second defeat in the career of a Russian fighter, with 15 victories on his account.