All penalties before the Russian Grand Prix: Verstappen, Bottas and three more riders will lose their positions at the start – Auto

Five Formula 1 drivers will lose ground before the start of the Russian Grand Prix.

Championship leader Max Verstappen will start the race last due to the replacement of the power plant elements. In addition, the Red Bull driver was fined three positions after the Italian Grand Prix for an accident involving Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and Charles Leclair (Ferrari) have also received new propulsion elements and will go to the end of the grid.

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi will lose five positions for a gear change.

Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) could have received a penalty for blocking Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll in qualifying, but the stewards limited themselves to a warning.

The progress of the race can be monitored on the page online Sports.ru… The race starts at 15:00 Moscow time.

Starting order of the Russian Grand Prix

1. Lando Norris (McLaren)

2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

3. George Russell (Williams)

4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

5. Daniel Riccardo (McLaren)

6. Fernando Alonso (Alpin)

7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

8. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

9. Esteban Ocon (“Alpin”)

10. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)

12. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)

13. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)

14. Mick Schumacher (“Haas”)

15. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”)

16. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

17. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

19. Charles Leclair (Ferrari)

20. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

