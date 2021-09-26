Alpine regrets missed podium

Fernando Alonso finished sixth in the Russian Grand Prix, extending Alpine’s winning streak to fourteen straight races in which the team earned points. His teammate Esteban Ocon finished the race in fourteenth. Alpine believes that if it hadn’t been for the rain, Fernando would have taken the podium.

Fernando Alonso (6th): “I finished sixth, but I think that third place would more reflect our current speed. It started raining closer to the finish line – in such a situation everything depended on luck and was like tossing a coin. Some stopped a circle earlier, and I was driving third, when it really started raining – it was impossible to predict.

In any case, the sixth place is a good result that we deserve. We proved to be competitive throughout the entire race, so there was a lot of positive this weekend. “

Esteban Ocon (14th): “Overall not a very good race – I had no pace throughout the weekend. I am disappointed that I did not earn points, especially considering that there was such an opportunity on a wet track.

On the last laps we didn’t manage to make the right decision – we risked staying on the track on slicks. Today was one of those days that you want to forget. We will analyze what happened and come back stronger in the next race. “

Marcin Budkowski, CEO: “Today we have mixed emotions. On the one hand, we earned eight points, and on the other, we missed the opportunity to finish on the podium.

At the start, we decided to split the strategies. Fernando started the race on Hard tires in order to take the pit stop closer to the finish line and get a possible advantage from the exit of the safety car or the rain. Both riders had a good first leg. Esteban was on Medium tires, so he stopped earlier. Unfortunately, closer to the finish line, the Hard tires on his car lost traction.

Fernando controlled tire wear well and showed a high pace right up to the start of the rain. At that moment it was difficult to predict whether the rain would intensify or subside – it was like a lottery. When it was just raining, Fernando won back positions, so we decided to leave him on the track. If the rain had not intensified, then with a high probability he would have finished second, but, unfortunately, everything turned out differently, and we had to call him to the pits too late.

The same story happened with Esteban. He was driving outside the top ten, and we took a chance, deciding to leave him on slicks – we were out of luck.

We are leaving Sochi, having earned eight points, while our closest rivals have not earned points. Overall, a good result in terms of the situation in the championship, although today we missed the opportunity to achieve more. “