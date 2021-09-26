Amber heard announced Johnny Depp’s betrayal with Angelina Jolie and Keira Knightley

Lawyers for the actress compiled a list of women with whom Depp had sexual relations

Aquaman star Amber Heard said that her ex-husband, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp cheated on her with actresses Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley and Marion Cotillard. This is reported by the Vulture edition.

It is noted that during the trial between Heard and Depp, the actress’s lawyers compiled a list of women with whom the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star had sexual relations over the past 10 years.

So, according to lawyers, Depp had a romantic relationship with Angelina Jolie during a joint filming in the film “Tourist” in 2010, with Marion Cotillard while filming Public Enemies in 2009, and with Keira Knightley on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean.



In turn, the actor denies these allegations and has already promised that at the beginning of next year he will file another lawsuit against his ex-wife in court.

Earlier, at the Depp v Heard libel lawsuit, the artist’s neighbor Josh Drew said that Amber Heard had a threesome with the head of SpaceX Elon Musk and the model Cara Delevingne, being married to actor Johnny Depp.

In 2015, Depp married actress Amber Heard, but in May 2016 she filed for divorce. The actress talked about domestic violence by her husband. In 2018, The Sun, referring to the words of Amber Heard, called the actor a domestic rapist. Depp went to court with a lawsuit against Heard and The Sun.

But in October 2020, a London court denied the actor compensation for moral damage caused by the publication of the article. On the contrary, by a court decision, Depp is obliged to reimburse legal costs, which amount to “millions of pounds.” The trial on the charges of his ex-wife continues – Depp claims that there was domestic violence, but he is a victim, since it was Hurd who bullied her husband.

