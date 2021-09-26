An insider spoke about the new Ubisoft racing game in the open world

A whistleblower confirmed a recent leak from a cloud gaming service database. Looks like Ubisoft is working on a new racing game

Well-known informant Tom Henderson, who has shared confirmed information on Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 on several occasions, has confirmed a recent leak from the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service database.

Previously, Ubisoft demanded that its projects be removed from the leaked list. They were hidden under codenames, but the researchers figured out that many of them were already out.

However, 4 projects raised questions:

Project Meteor (presumably an add-on for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla)

Project Q

Project over

Project Orlando (presumably an add-on for The Crew 2)

On Twitter, Tom Henderson writes: “Actually the game [Project Orlando] not a DLC [дополнением] for The Crew 2. It is now simply called “The Crew: Orlando” and is a completely new game with a new engine. The game is currently in pre-alpha stage with no release date. “

Tom has yet to confirm that this is a relaunch of The Crew series. However, noted that heard about the dissatisfaction of The Crew 2, so I did not rule out the possibility of restarting (rebooting).

Orlando is a city in central Florida, USA.