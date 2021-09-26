an overview of the latest graphical fixes for the PS3 emulator

©

Over the past few months, the main developer of the PS3 emulator – kd-11 has made a lot of changes that have improved the accuracy of the RPCS3 emulation – they have fixed many graphical issues, including those in God of War 3 / Ascension, Infamous 2 / FoB, Dante’s Inferno, Demon’s Souls and many more PS3 games!

Thanks to these fixes, games that were not previously emulated on RPCS3, for example, The Darkness, began to work! In RPCS3, a new parameter, Precise ZCULL, was added (enabled by default), which fixes some graphical issues (for example, the sun shining through objects in Demon’s Souls, and some lights in Killzone 2 and 3 are no longer visible through objects). Precise ZCULL also fixes games that relied on accurate area distance tracking to calculate light values, blur, and other post-processing effects that were causing these issues.

kd-11 also improved the RPCS3 fragment decompiler by implementing a special mode used for shader interpolation. It fixes missing / not working effects like some effects in God of War 3 / Ascension, headlights in MotorStorm Apocalypse and also fixes some brightness issues like Call of Juarez Gunslinger.