Angelina Jolie admitted that traditional motherhood is not for her

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie admitted in an interview with British Vogue: lockdown showed that she was not created for traditional motherhood. It turned out that she cannot spend a lot of time at home with the children: chores around the house are not for her. However, children, the youngest of whom are 12 years old, are able to take care of themselves.

Angelina Jolie complains that the self-isolation regime during the pandemic was far from her previous ideas about the regime in which to raise children. In an interview with Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, which took place in November last year via video link, she admitted that she was used to sitting around the house with difficulty.

“I have never been able to sit quietly in one place, – admitted Angelina Jolie. “Although I have always wanted to have many children and be a mother, I imagined myself as Jane Goodall (the famous British primatologist and anthropologist – Gazeta.Ru), traveling the world somewhere in the jungle.” She didn’t dream about raising children as other mothers do: “I couldn’t imagine [материнство] in the real, traditional sense. “

According to the movie star, now she realizes that she lacks the skills that allow her to manage the household chores of children. “I feel like I lack the skills of traditional, home-based moms,” she said. Then she added that six children can perfectly take care of themselves.

“Well, I love them. It seems to me that we are a kind of team. It may sound like a cliché, but if you love someone and try for him, then even if you burn eggs, it doesn’t matter, ”concluded Angelina Jolie.

Indeed, the children of the star “Maleficent” and “Lara Croft” are old enough to do the housework. The elder Maddox is 19, Pax is 16, Zakhara is 15, Shiloh is 14, and the twins Vivienne and Knox are 12 years old.

Back in the spring of 2020, at the very beginning of the pandemic, Angelina Jolie decided that all six of her children would stay with her at her home in Los Angeles during self-isolation – then the Cambodian native Maddox came home from South Korea, where he is studying at the university (classes there were temporarily canceled). A source close to Angelina Jolie’s family told E! News that quarantined children do not stop learning. “They continue to study at home, practicing foreign languages, playing musical instruments, playing board games and helping with food preparation,” he said.

The interlocutor of the publication said that Maddox is studying Korean and Russian. The actress herself confirmed this in an interview with British Vogue. She admitted that today’s children and adolescents are overloaded with information, but she finds knowledge of foreign languages ​​very useful. “I see Maddox talking to someone online in Russian or talking to someone from Korea, or how Shiloh greets his friends in Namibia. Young people have found a new way to communicate and get to know each other globally. This is how they will start solving our problems, ”she said.

About the family’s lifestyle in April, E! News reported that Angelina Jolie handed out tasks to children and did not let them lie in bed in the morning.

In 2008, Angelina Jolie told People that she teaches children the principles of capitalism – then she and Brad Pitt raised six-year-old Maddox, four-year-old Pax, three-year-old Zakhara and two-year-old Shiloh. According to the actress, for individual achievements, children were given stickers in the form of stars, for which, after that, it was possible to receive some benefits from their parents. As Angelina Jolie said, this method of education and encouragement was used by her mother. “I can call the children to order when needed,” – said the actress.