Angelina Jolie appeared in a trendy restaurant with a famous singer

Celebrities did not hide the fact of their meeting, but this did not save them from rumors about a possible romance.

46-year-old Hollywood star Angelina Jolie dined with 32-year-old Canadian singer The Weeknd at one of the most popular places in Los Angeles, Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, which immediately led to rumors of a possible celebrity relationship, reports Page Six.

The paparazzi noticed that the actress and the singer spent several hours together, after which they left the institution separately, in order, most likely, not to attract undue attention to themselves.

Angelina arrived at the restaurant in a black silk dress and a beige trench coat, covering her face with a black mask, and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfay, was in a denim suit, a black T-shirt and boots of the same color.

The media do not exclude that Jolie and Tesfay met for business reasons, and the basis for this assumption is more than reasonable. The fact is that the singer hopes to continue his career in Hollywood.

“They were clearly not trying to hide their dinner. Abel is definitely focused on getting into the movie business. He has a new HBO series in which he is filming,” a source from the musician’s entourage told the publication.

Tesfay, who starred in a memorable role in Adam Sandler’s Rough Gems and co-wrote last year’s American Dad episode, is set to co-write and star in the new HBO series Idol. Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson are also working on it.

The Weeknd on the series “Gems Uncut” [+–] Photo: Still from the film

The Weeknd recently released its own HBO series.

The artist dated Bella Hadid in 2015. In 2016, the couple broke up, but after 10 months of an affair with Selena Gomez, the singer returned to a supermodel. The reunion, however, did not lead to anything, and in 2019 the celebrities parted completely.

As for Angelina Jolie, rumors appeared in the press that she repeatedly visited the apartment of ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller. The first time she came to him in New York with a bottle of expensive wine and spent three hours with the actor, and the second time, her adopted son accompanied her to the meeting.