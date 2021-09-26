Angelina Jolie is resting in Venice in the company of a French artist and daughter

Angelina Jolie takes full advantage of the summer sun while on holiday in Italy.

Angelina Jolie (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images)

The 46-year-old actress with children was spotted in Paris only last week, and now she is gaining attention by staying at the five-star Cipriani Hotel in Venice, where one night can cost about £ 6,000 (about 620 thousand rubles).

The actress arrived in Italy with her daughter Shiloh on the original Orient Express train (hello Agatha Christie fans). Angelina met Venice in her favorite Dior trench coat.

Angelina Jolie (photo: legion-media.ru) Angelina Jolie with Shiloh (photo: legion-media.ru) Angelina Jolie with Shiloh (photo: legion-media.ru) Angelina Jolie with Shiloh and JR (photo: legion-media.ru)

During the trip, Angelina was also spotted heading to an art exhibition with her friend, the French street artist JR. The star would immediately be credited with an affair with him (as was the case with The Weeknd), but the man is married and came to Venice with his wife and child. During a walk on the river tram, the actress shone in a gray maxi dress.

Chances are, Angelina knows the city well after moving there for work while filming her 2010 film The Tourist with Johnny Depp. The film was shot both in Paris and Venice.

Note, the other day Angelina Jolie won the battle for divorce and custody with Brad Pitt. The court dismissed the judge, who made the decision on joint custody.