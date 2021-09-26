Angelina Jolie shows stylish look in slim, unadorned dress – World News

The cult American actress Angelina Jolie previously took part in the most shocking shootings.

After the divorce, the artist stopped appearing in images that emphasized her figure and trendy bows. It is very rare now that Jolie can be seen on walks, although earlier the star was much bolder.

On one of the fan accounts, they recalled the period when Jolie showed her figure completely without hesitation and arranged new shootings every week. Moreover, Jolie then focused on the bust, surprising her with a thin waist.

Pictures of the self-confident and playful actress very rarely appear on the network, so the fans appreciated the snapshot from the archive immediately.

“Our little lioness”; Goddess 🔥; Que bella ❤️😍; A real angel !; Great love; She is so beautiful; 💕 love you love you Angelina Jolie; Such sensual beautiful women; my dream, girl, my love, my queen; For me, the beauty of a woman is limitless; she was so brave. “

As you know, in recent years, the Hollywood star has become less likely to appear in major projects and social events, focusing on charitable and social activities. However, fans from all over the world do not forget their idol, and continue to share both new and archived footage with Angelina Jolie on social networks.