Angelina’s daughter Jolie felt racism after surgery: details

Mother of many children Angelina Jolie recalled that after the operation that 16-year-old Zakhara underwent at the beginning of last year, the nurse gave her an absurd setting. She advised the star to seek medical attention if pink spots appear on the body of her dark-skinned daughter.

On the topic, Angelina Jolie introduced children to her first ex-husband, – media

“Recently, Zahara, whom I adopted in Ethiopia, underwent surgery. After that, the nurse advised me to call them if her skin turns pink,” the actress shared.

Angelina Jolie complained that almost all medical practice is directed at white patients, which can lead to misdiagnosis in black patients. As a mom of three adopted children, the star is often faced with medical racism.

“My children are of different backgrounds, and I know when they develop rashes, they look different, depending on the color of the skin. But every time I looked in medical reference books, the reference point is white skin,” added Angelina Jolie.

Recall that the daughters of Angelina Jolie – Zakhara and Shiloh – underwent surgery in early 2020. Shiloh went under the knife because of problems with her hip, and what happened to Zakhara is still unknown.