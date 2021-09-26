Arsenal beat Tottenham in North London Derby, extending Spurs’ black streak

As part of the sixth round of the Premier League, the London derby took place: Arsenal – Tottenham.

Game protocol

Of course, the entourage and the anticipation of the Arsenal – Tottenham match have been mercilessly lost. Yes, this is still a London derby with a long history, but now these teams can only be considered as middle peasants. For Spurs, by the way, the game with Arsenal is the third (!) London derby in a row, the two previous teams lost to Nun Espirito Santa with a score of 0: 3. And if the defeat from Chelsea was read, then such a slap in the face from Crystal Palace is a surprise.

Arsenal also lost two London derbies this season – Brentford and Chelsea by 0-2. So in the match at Emirates, one might say, the losers of London met, butting for the first points in the standings of their city. The Gunners’ attacking power was represented by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the support of Sack, Smith Row and Edegaard. At Nunu Espiritu Santa, the killer pair of Kane reunited – Son, Moura and Allie helped them around the edges.

But Tottenham’s attack in the first half was never mentioned. Exactly in 34 minutes, “Arsenal” arranged “spurs” on the favorite score of the last matches – 0: 3. The nightmare of Bukayo Saka’s guests began. He shot 11 meters from the right edge of someone else’s penalty area, from where Emil Smith-Rowe struck on the move. Lloris was caught in the opposite direction and did not even jerk – 1: 0. Arsenal’s attacks did not stop. After the transfer, Saka famously struck Thomas – Lloris pulled, Aubameyang succeeded in an excellent shot, the ball flew just above the crossbar.

Tottenham received blow after blow and the defeat in the first half was the logical conclusion of events. Smith Rowe flew into the penalty area from the left flank and rolled the ball to Aubameyang. Pierre-Emerick irresistibly shot into the corner – 2: 0. Then Saka burst into the penalty area and tried to make a pass to Aubameyanga, but after Kane’s tackle the ball went to Bukayo again. He shot exactly from seven meters – 3: 0.

Tottenham started the second half of the meeting with two substitutions: Skipp and Emerson came out instead of Alli and Tanganga. Arsenal, of course, gave the opponent the initiative, but the frustrated “spurs” could not show themselves anything but sterile possession. At a calm pace, the match rolled towards the final whistle. The first, even a little dangerous moment, Tottenham created in the 70th minute. Kane was finally able to turn around in the penalty area, shooting from 11 meters with the second touch. The ball flew past the gate.

The dream slightly awakened the intrigue, ten minutes before the end of the match, closing the cross of Regilon with an irresistible blow, but nothing else happened. Tottenham lost their third London derby in a third straight round. Arsenal is improving things a little, Mikel Arteta has four wins in the last four games.