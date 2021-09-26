Arsenal beat Tottenham, Lazio beat Roma, Barcelona footballer Ansu Fati is back on the pitch

England: Arsenal win the North London derby

The battle between Arsenal and Totteham turned out to be one of only two games on Sunday in the Premier League. Fans have followed the North London derby with Emirates for the first time in two years and are sure to be pleased with the result. Arsenal drove three goals in the first half and calmly brought the game to victory. Arteta’s team won in the third match in a row, while Spurs lost for the third time in a row.

The main stars in Arsenal’s attack were the youngsters Bukayo Saka and Emil Smith-Rowe. The British issued 1 + 1 each and ran with striking attacks in the first half. Another goal was added by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Tottenham switched to active pressure only at the end of the match, but still drove one ball. Posted by Heungmin Song.

Arsenal, Bukayo Saka Photo: Getty Images

And also in England:

Wolverhampton won their second win of the season, beating Southampton 1-0 away. The Saints have never won a season yet and are hanging one point from the relegation zone. The only goal in the match was scored by Mexican Raul Jimenez, who distinguished himself for the first time after a terrible head injury.

Spain: Barcelona defeat for the first time this season

The Catalans received Levante and won so confidently for the first time this season. The Blue Garnet won a dry run, plus for the first time in the era of Ronald Koeman, Barça hit two goals in the first 15 minutes. Thanks to a confident victory, the team moved up to sixth place.

In addition, the Dutch diaspora of Barcelona began to justify itself. Memphis Depay scored the first goal from the penalty spot, and Luc de Jong sent the second in the 14th minute: two different Dutchmen scored in the same La Liga match for the first time since March 2009, then they were Real Madrid players Arjen Robben and Claes-Jan Huntelaer … The third goal in the 90th minute was scored by Ansu Fati. The Spaniard returned from a severe knee injury and played his first game since November last year.

And also in Spain:

Radamel Falcao continued to shoot La Liga clubs for Rayo Vallecano: the Colombian challenged Cadiz and scored the third goal in the third game for the new club. Rayo confidently won 3: 1 and soared to fifth place in the table.

Real Sociedad beat Elche minimally and came close to La Liga leader Real by one point. The only goal was sent by Mikel Oyarzabal, who has already planted the fifth goal of the season. His balls have brought San Sebastians six points in this draw.

Germany: Freiburg breaks into top 5

In the Bundesliga, as well as in the Premier League, Sunday contained only two matches. In one of them, Freiburg beat Augsburg (3: 0) and burst into fifth place in the table. The Brazilians from Breisgau have the same number of points as Borussia Dortmund and are one point behind Bayer and Wolfsburg. From the leader of “Bavaria” a hole of four points.

And also in Germany:

Bochum and Stuttgart shook the minds of football spectators around the world with a loud signboard, but unexpectedly gave a dull 0: 0.

Italy: Lazio and Roma firefight in Roman derby

The Roman derby began swiftly: Sergei Milinkovic-Savic scored the first goal after nine minutes and 52 seconds from the start of the match. The Serb’s goal was the fastest in a derby since March 2012. Pedro dispatched a second nine minutes later and burst into the roster of players to score in Roman scoring for both teams. There are now three such personalities in the history of confrontation.

Roma woke up late and scored two goals, which were not enough to save them, because Felipe Anderson also scored for the Eagles. Eldor Shomurodov escaped as a substitute in the 64th minute, but was remembered with one jab on the target. But Jose Mourinho made history again: Osobny became the first coach of Roma since Luis Enrique (2011), who lost his debut Roman derby.

Ciro Immobile and Francesco Acerbi after winning the derby Photo: Getty Images

And also in Italy:

Juventus is finally gaining momentum and have won their second victory in a row. The old lady dealt with Sampdoria (3: 2) thanks to goals from Paulo Dybala, Leonardo Bonucci and Manuel Locatelli. Juve are now ninth in Serie A and seem to be slowly recovering from a terrible start to the season.

France: Monaco won, Golovin started

Monaco had a hard time entering the season and for the first time won two victories in a row. The Monegasques bombed Clermont (3: 1), and Alexander Golovin made the starting lineup for the third time this season. Sasha did without effective actions and was replaced during the break.

