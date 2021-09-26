Artem Dzyuba fell, and Lokomotiv pulled out – Sport – Kommersant

On Saturday, September 25, at the start of the ninth round of the Russian Football Championship, Zenit won another victory. The leader of the Premier League dealt with Krylia Sovetov at home with some problems – 2: 1, losing during the match. At the same time, the club from St. Petersburg not only scored 23 points, but also increased the gap from Lokomotiv, which is still in second place, to six points, which drew with Khimki – 0: 0.

In the two starting matches of the ninth round, the favorites were more than obvious. Where were the leader of the Premier League “Zenith” and the last of the three “Lokomotiv”, and where were their opponents – Krylia Sovetov and Khimki, respectively? The Moscow Region club generally fell to the penultimate place and took ten points less than the railroad workers in the previous eight meetings. The same ten points shared the Petersburgers and the Samarans, although the natives of the first division were in the top ten.

However, there were also nuances. The same Khimki residents were seriously preparing for Lokomotiv and even neglected the result in the recent Russian Cup match with “Saransk”, which they played with not the best squad and without head coach Igor Cherevchenko. And the Muscovites in the eighth round, by the way, could not defeat the last team of the championship “Ural” (0: 0). In addition, now they have personnel problems in the center of defense. Murilo, Tin Jedvay were out of action, and just before the start of the game with Khimki it turned out that Pablo was not an assistant to Lokomotiv either. I had to urgently change him to Sergei Babkin, and transfer Dmitry Barinov to defense.

The first half passed with a noticeable advantage of the railroad workers. François Camano scored two goals, which were canceled by the referees due to offside, and he could have scored twice more, but the Guinean in those episodes was prevented by the goalkeeper Ilya Lantratov. In addition, Konstantin Maradishvili hit the post. Nevertheless, the guests failed to print the Khimki goal, and a much more unpleasant surprise awaited them in the opening of the second half. The goalkeeper of the Russian national team Marinato Guilherme decided to insure the defenders and, having run out of the penalty area, made a mistake on the interception. After awkwardly playing the ball, he then inflicted a traumatic, as they would say in mixed martial arts, low-kick to striker Kemal Ademi. VAR took note of this moment and assessed Guilherme’s violation on a red card.

Thus, Lokomotiv quite early remained in the minority, and even with 17-year-old Daniil Khudyakov at the gate. True, luck was clearly with the young goalkeeper.

The hosts simply tapped the crossbar and hit it three times in a row. And then Khudyakov demonstrated his skills, making two spectacular saves after the strikes of Kirill Bozhenov and Reziuan Mirzov. For the railroad workers in such a situation, a draw was already a good thing, especially since they lost another central defender, Stanislav Magkeev, who was carried away from the field on a stretcher. As a result, Marko Nikolic’s team again finished the match with a score of 0: 0 and missed the next two points. Now she has 17 points, and so far she is in second place, but Sochi, Dynamo or Rubin can overtake the red-greens in the ninth round.

“Zenith” in the meantime, I got the opportunity to increase the gap from one of the main competitors to six points. Though “Wings of Soviets” recently we have added and after three defeats at the start of the championship we have adjusted the production of points. In particular, they brought the meeting with Rubin to a draw and defeated Sochi, which are contenders for medals.

Here and “Zenith” Samara nerves frayed. Having given up the initiative, they used their chance in almost the first counterattack. Anton Zinkovsky showed that it was not for nothing that the coaching staff of the Russian national team drew attention to him, and included him in the expanded list of candidates for the next qualifying matches of the World Cup. The 25-year-old midfielder won the microduel over the experienced skater Daler Kuzyaev, easily peeled off from him near the penalty area and accurately shot into the far corner with a twist.

The Petersburgers tried to immediately put the rival in place and organized Claudinho to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Ivan Lomaev coped with the Brazilian, and the barbell took over the blow of his compatriot Malcolm. Having repulsed, the guests also ran very dangerously to Stanislav Kritsyuk’s goal a couple of times and, in principle, offered the champion worthy resistance. They still didn’t manage to keep the victorious 1: 0 at least before the break. Artem Dziuba overcame Nikita Chernov in a positional fight and, knocking the defender onto the lawn, finished the serve from the corner with his head. VAR had no complaints about the attacker.

Wings tried to catch a draw and did it quite successfully. Zenit had possession of the ball for a long time, but it rarely came to real threats. And again, Dziuba was noted as a productive action. He collapsed as if knocked down in the fight against Alexander Soldatenkov, and the referee Vitaly Meshkov considered that such a fall deserves a penalty. Oleksiy Sutormin did not miss from 11 meters, and in the end of the hosts Kritsyuk saved him, reflecting the blow of Dmitry Tsypchenko. Petersburgers won a strong-willed victory – 2: 1, after which they had 23 points.