Atalanta without Miranchuk drew with Inter in the Italian championship :: Football :: RBC Sport

The meeting ended with a score of 2: 2. The midfielder of the Russian national team remained in reserve for the second round in a row

Photo: Marco Luzzani / Getty Images



The Atalanta footballers drew with Inter with a score of 2: 2 in the away match of the sixth round of the Italian championship.

The hosts’ goals were scored by Lautaro Martinez (5th minute) and Edin Dzeko (71). Among the guests were Ruslan Malinovsky (30) and Rafael Toloi (38).

In the 86th minute, Inter’s defender Federico Dimarco failed to convert the penalty.

Atalanta’s Russian midfielder Alexei Miranchuk remained in reserve for the second round in a row. In total this season he has five appearances for the club in all competitions and one assist.

In the next round, Atalanta on October 3 is an example of Milan, and Inter will play against Sassuolo the day before.

In another match of the sixth round on Saturday, Milan defeated La Spezia 2: 1. The first match in the starting lineup and the first goal was scored by 19-year-old midfielder Daniel Maldini. He distinguished himself in the 48th minute, Braim Diaz brought the victory to the club in the 87th minute.

Daniel is the son of former Milan defender Paolo Maldini, who spent his entire career for the club, became the seven-time Italian champion, won the European Cup and the Champions League five times, and also became the silver and bronze medalists of the World and European Championships twice. In addition, Daniel is the grandson of Milan defender Cesare Maldini, who has won the Italian Championship four times and the European Cup once with his team.

In the standings “Milan” with 16 points came out on top. “Inter” is on the third line (14), “Atalanta” – on the fifth (11).

