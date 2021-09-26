Barcelona – Levante – 3: 0, video, goals, match review, as Ansu Fati scored, September 26, 2021, Primera

Barcelona started this season not only without Lionel Messiwho left for PSG. In the attack, Ronald Koeman’s team also lacked one of the most promising players of the new generation – Ansu Fati… The 18-year-old winger finally returned today and scored a goal in his first game.

The season of Spanish Examples has become even more spectacular with “Okko”. Broadcasts of matches, as well as games of the English Premier League and Italian Cup, analytical programs and reviews are now available by subscription “Okko Football“- the first 7 days for 1 ruble.

Fati suffered a meniscus tear in November 2020. This is Ansu’s first serious injury at the professional level. The recovery took almost a year – 320 days, it took two operations.

In early September, after Messi left, the young winger dared to take the top ten, under which the club legend used to play. During the same period, the new leadership of Barcelona, ​​after long negotiations, agreed with Fati to extend the contract. The current agreement expires at the end of the current season – in July 2022. According to Diario Sport, in the summer Barça was offered to sell Ansu in order to keep Messi in the club, but the president of the Catalans Joan Laporta refused the transfer.

“I believe that Fati represents the future. He is already doing amazing things, so the club, in my opinion, needs to take very good care of him. I believe that Fati is Messi’s heir “, – said, in turn, the ex-forward of” Barcelona ” Samuel Eto’owhile Ansu was healing the injury.





Ansu Fati’s life is a thriller. War, communism in the Spanish countryside, soccer ban, three agents

Match of the 7th round Examples with “Levante” Fati started on the bench. But everyone expected Koeman to give the winger some time. Moreover, goals are hard for Barcelona: in the two previous league games with Granada (1: 1) and Cadiz (0: 0), the blue garnet scored only one goal. Lost points.

However, in the meeting with Levante, everything went according to the plan of the Dutch coach from the first minutes. Barça scored two quick goals in a quarter of an hour. At first Memphis Depay realized the penalty, which he himself earned.

Then he scored his first goal for Barcelona Luc de Jong… Center forward received a penetrating pass from Desta and struck freely on goal in touch. Levante played ugly on the defensive.

Fati came on as a substitute in the 81st minute, when there was still intrigue, although the outcome was no longer in doubt. Barça were far superior to their opponents: possession of the ball – 70% versus 30%, shots – 20: 6 (on target – 12: 2). In 10 minutes on the field, Ansu made 16 touches of the ball, shot twice on goal, made one pass under attack, beat an opponent once and added a tackle to this. Not a bad statistic for a footballer who missed a year.

But the main thing – Fati scored! Even before his goal, Ansu almost earned a penalty, falling in the penalty area of ​​Levante, but the referees decided that this episode did not draw on a foul. Winger did not give up and after a few minutes achieved his goal. This goal is Fati’s personal merit. Ansu scribbled the ball from the defender, then beat him on the way to the goal and shot perfectly from the arc of the penalty area. Fati celebrated his goal with Barça’s physiotherapist.

“Playing number 10 is not pressure, but great pride. Glad I was able to take it after Leo. I am grateful to the club and the captains for this opportunity. I would like to thank the doctors and all the physiotherapists who were with me throughout the recovery process, and all the fans. It’s incredible, ”Fati admitted after the match.