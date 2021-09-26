Binance and Huobi Stop New User Registrations from China

Bitcoin exchanges Binance and Huobi have stopped registering new users in mainland China after a new wave of government crackdown on cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg reported.

Companies have banned customers from using Chinese phone numbers to register new accounts. Hong Kong residents can still create wallets on both platforms, according to the agency.

In a conversation with Bloomberg, a Binance spokesman noted that the company does not conduct operations in China and is blocking the corresponding IP addresses. He did not comment on the ban on the use of local phone numbers.

“Binance takes its compliance obligations extremely seriously and is committed to following local regulations wherever we operate,” he said.

Information to Bloomberg was confirmed by the Chinese journalist Colin Wu. He noted that the actions of these major players demonstrate how much pressure cryptocurrency companies have faced in the country.

Breaking: Binance also suspended registration of new users in mainland China. https://t.co/x9rRKmICEH pic.twitter.com/hTqqeeCUQj – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 26, 2021

Wu also drew attention to the messages of the Whale Alert bot, according to which more than 22,000 BTC were transferred from Huobi addresses (~ $ 928 million at the exchange rate at the time of writing). He stressed that if the exchange is trying to cope with the avalanche of withdrawal requests, it must be transfers from cold wallets to hot ones.

Not 10,000, it is 22,000 BTC. – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 26, 2021

On September 24, it became known about the next repressions of China against the cryptocurrency industry. The State Committee for Development and Reforms of the PRC pointed to the negative impact of mining on the environment and its “insignificant” contribution to the country’s economy.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) described the illegal activities of platforms that exchange digital assets between themselves or for fiat. Prior to that, Wen Xinxiang, director of the NBK’s payments and settlements department, called cryptocurrencies and stablecoins a threat to the traditional financial system.

We will remind, the head of Circle Jeremy Allair urged other countries not to be like China with regard to the regulation of cryptocurrencies.

A similar point of view was expressed by US Senator Pat Toomey. He said Beijing’s actions are opening up new opportunities for the US in the digital asset industry.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER