Binotto: Sainz performs well at key moments

Ferrari team leader Mattia Binotto on the new powerplant and the podium of Carlos Sainz …

Q: Are you happy with Carlos’s performance this weekend?

Mattia Binotto: No, I am not quite satisfied with his performance – I know that he is capable of more! (laughs) Actually, he did a great job this weekend. In my opinion, Carlos performs great, especially at the key moments of the weekend. The podium is a great reward for our work.

Question: How much did you manage to win back due to the updated power plant?

Mattia Binotto: This is confidential information. The power plant has become more efficient, but as Charles and Laurent said, it is more important for us that thanks to these new technologies we have taken a step forward, and experience with them will help in preparing for the next season. But I am glad that Charles received a new power plant and will continue to work with it until the end of the season – this will allow us to make progress.

Question Sebastian Vettel very often began to talk about social and environmental issues. When he spoke at Ferrari, did you know about his reverent attitude towards these issues? Are you impressed by his proactive attitude?

Mattia Binotto: Perhaps he became more interested in these issues closer to the last couple of seasons. He talked about these issues, so we were aware of his concerns. Usually, with age, you become more attentive to these problems, but it is nice to see that Sebastian began to pay attention to this with age and become more actively involved in it. It doesn’t surprise me. But it’s nice.