Bitcoin and Ethereum Fall After Complete Ban on Crypto Transactions in China

In a statement published on this occasion, the financial regulator explained that the measure is aimed at reducing financial risks, and is also designed to strengthen national security and social stability. Digital currencies reacted with a drop.

As the financial regulator explained, cryptocurrencies are issued by “non-monetary authorities”, use encryption technologies, exist only in digital form and should not be distributed and used in the market as a currency.

The statement also said that overseas exchanges are illegally providing services to Chinese residents online. China banned cryptocurrency exchanges from operating within their borders a few years ago, but people in the country continued to look for ways to trade bitcoins and other digital currencies through OTC and peer-to-peer transactions.

In May of this year, China promised to end the bitcoin trade and energy-intensive mining, which led to a drop in the price of the coin. The financial regulator also took a tougher stance against banks and payment companies and ordered them to ban any cryptocurrency transactions in June.

The central bank called for the creation of a large-scale monitoring system that would give local authorities “complete freedom of action” to control such illegal operations in their regions.

Cryptocurrencies reacted to the statement with a fall. The price of bitcoin dropped by more than 6% at once – to $ 42,125, while in Ethereum it dropped by more than 8%, to $ 2,894.

The Chinese authorities are concerned that decentralized anonymous cryptocurrency transactions contribute to money laundering and illegal capital flight from the country.

At the same time, experts emphasize that the ban on transactions with digital coins coincided with Beijing’s desire to develop a state-backed digital currency that will provide the government with new tools to monitor both its economy and its population.