Bitcoin and Ethereum Fall Again, Cardano and Solana Fall Harder, This Altcoin Action Still Strong ”Crypto Insiders

The past week has been a tumultuous one in the world of cryptocurrencies, and it seems like it’s not over yet. I got the prices a week ago Helping hand from Twitter news Then they were hit hard by the situation. About the Chinese real estate company Evergrande.

After that, the cryptocurrency market managed to recover slightly, but on Friday prices fell again due to the ban in China. At the time of writing, prices are down again. The total market capitalization failed to recover to $ 2 trillion this week, falling to $ 1.88 trillion this morning.

#bitcoin She entered the “Never Give Up” stage of Astley’s cycle. pic.twitter.com/zDDF6qklec – Willie Wu (wool) September 25, 2021

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) A week ago it was above $ 48,000 and then dropped to $ 40,000. The price then briefly jumped to $ 45,000, but then dropped to $ 41,000. Volatility began to decline yesterday and the price consolidated. However, they failed to return the $ 43,000, and everything looked shaky. Last night, $ 43,000 was rejected again and bitcoin dropped to $ 42,000. Bitcoin fell again this morning, dropping below $ 41,000.

Bitcoin has dropped to this level three times this week, but has held up each time, so it can now return. However, this does not look very stable and could drop to $ 39,000. Bitcoin has dropped 14% this week, and retesting $ 50,000 now seems like a long time.

Liquidation can always push the price below 40,700. It can pay #BTC Go back to 40K or 39.5K or less. I would like to see the wick at the bottom and back up if we filter. In the short term, we need to set aside 40.7 thousand and start paying again. – Daniel Joe (@ DanielJoe916) September 26, 2021

Altcoins

Altcoins are getting stricter today. Ethereum (ETH) It failed to break above $ 2,950 yesterday, dropped to $ 2,850 last night and is currently falling to $ 2,750. Ether has also crossed this lower boundary three times this week, but it is not clear if this will last as long as it should. Even the price of ether this week is at a negative level of 19%.

Cardano (ADA) I got a big boost last night because of this news. The ADA price rose to $ 2.45 but then fell even more sharply. The ADA fell to $ 2.15 this morning, down 12%. However, this week the ADA fell “only” 8%, the lowest among the top ten.

Binance Coin (BNB) has also been pulling the correlation down for a while. The BNB price is $ 322 and has dropped 22% this week. Solana (SOL), which recently saw massive gains, was hit by the worst cryptocurrency this week. SOL shares this week fell to $ 125 and 25%. Polkadot (DOT) shares also fell sharply this morning. DOT costs $ 27.3, down 23%.

A number of Chinese cryptocurrencies have been hit hardest this week. Both EOS (EOS) and iota (MIOTA) are down 33% from last week. Filecoin (FIL) fell nearly 40%, while huobi (HT) fell more than 50%. Huobi, China’s largest cryptocurrency exchange It just announced that it will close all clients from mainland China by the end of this year:

Huobi, China’s largest crypto exchange, said it will suspend all existing users in China until December 31st. https://t.co/odQkvJf72F pic.twitter.com/3NnUVJmRpG – Blockport Insights (Bloqbot) September 26, 2021

However, there is one exception in the cryptocurrency market this week. The Celer Network (CELR) entered the top 100 last week. The CELR price is up 60% this week and even more than 300% this month. CELR jumped again this morning and came up with a new one. absolutely tall (ATH) Van $ 0.195.