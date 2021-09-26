Blizzard Unveils Important Changes In Overwatch 2 – Robot Bastion Receives A Cap

The developers have promised that they will talk about the changes that await players in Overwatch 2. For example, some heroes will be reworked. Showed the gameplay

As promised, the developers talked about the changes in Overwatch 2, and also showed the gameplay in the new mode.

Reworked the Robot Bastion. Now he has a cap. He will lose the ability to self-medicate. Instead, they will offer a “grenade”. It bounces off walls, but sticks to opponents or the ground. The skill not only deals damage, but also repels opponents.

In the “reconnaissance” mode, the Bastion will not have spread when firing, but the rate of fire will decrease. Now they can be played as a “pseudo sniper”. The ultimate has been reworked, now it is the “artillery” mode: the camera starts to show the battlefield from above, and you can select 3 points anywhere on the map where the blow will be struck. In “turret” mode, Bastion can move, but at a lower speed.

The changes also affected Sombra. The cooldown of the Hacking ability is now 3 seconds, and its duration has been increased to 8. For 1 second, it disables the enemy’s abilities (previously 5), allies can see the hacked target through walls. Sombra deals 50% more damage to hacked targets.

Now the girl’s ulta does not break the shields of enemies, but deals damage in the amount of 40% of their current health. Now the heroine can carry out “Hacking” without leaving the invisibility mode, but still for a short time she becomes visible (not completely) when hacked.