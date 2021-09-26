Bottas has another engine changed so that it starts in front of Verstappen

Mercedes before the start of the Russian Grand Prix decided to replace the internal combustion engine on the car of Valtteri Bottas. Because of this, the Finn will be forced to start from 16th place instead of 7th, which he took in qualifying. Bottas received a penalty in the form of the loss of 10 positions on the grid – and the fact that in reality the racer lost fewer positions is “to blame” for similar penalties received by several other athletes.

Thus, Bottas will be in 4 positions in front of Max Verstappen, the main rival of Lewis Hamilton in the fight for the championship title. The Finn will have the opportunity to restrain the Dutchman and prevent him from breaking into points, which will help Hamilton in the title fight.

Verstappen will be the last to start in Sochi, also due to the replacement of the power plant. Hamilton will start from 4th place. Before the race, he is 5 points behind the Dutchman in the individual competition.

Nikita Mazepin will be among the 10 riders who will move up one position thanks to the Bottas penalty. The Russian, who showed the 19th result in qualification (despite the fact that Verstappen, who became 20th, deliberately did not complete a single fast lap), will eventually start the race from 15th place.

Bottas receives new powertrain components for the third time in four races. At the Belgian Grand Prix, the team carried out the last scheduled replacement, installing the third engine for the season on the Bottas car. And although during the races on the Belgian track and the next Grand Prix of the Netherlands, these units did not work so many kilometers (due to the fact that the Belgian race did not actually take place), the Finn used the fourth engine at the Italian Grand Prix.

Mercedes went for it to minimize losses from the penalty for an unplanned replacement – and in general the rate worked: Bottas finished the race on the podium. The team could not avoid an unscheduled replacement, as its engineers recorded an unexpectedly large drop in power as the engine was worn out.

Update: later information came about replacing the gearbox on the car of Antonio Giovinazzi. The penalty for this is the loss of 5 grid positions. However, due to the fact that several pilots received larger penalties, the Alfa Romeo pilot will start the race from 17th place (although he showed 18th result in qualifying).

