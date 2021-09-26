Boxing and MMA: Sport: Lenta.ru

New WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Alexander Usik gave an interview in Russian at a press conference after a fight with former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The video was posted on YouTube.

“It was the biggest fight of my career, but not the hardest. It went exactly as I expected. There were a couple of moments from Anthony when he pinched, but these are minor things, ”said the athlete.

Related materials

Usyk also answered the question if Joshua would decide to fight him again. He noted that his opponent is a fighter who is trying to get better, so he will probably decide for a new fight.

The champion also shared his plans for the future. He said that he wanted to win all four belts, and now he hopes to take the children to school and engage in agriculture. “I want to live, love my wife!” – concluded the athlete.

The fight between Usyk and Joshua took place in London. The fight lasted all 12 rounds. The judges gave the victory to the Ukrainian heavyweight. Thus, he won four belts of the world heavyweight boxing champion.

Usyk became the world champion according to the versions of the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO).