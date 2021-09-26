Brunettes vs. Blondes: 25 Celebrities Who Were On Both The Light Side And The Dark Side | Vogue Ukraine

Whether it’s acting in a movie, ditching the natural shade of hair, or just wanting variety – these 25 celebrities have dared to make the full transition from light to dark (and vice versa).

Margot Robbie. Photo: Getty Images

While there are some celebrities whose hair color has become an integral part of their look (like Jennifer Aniston), others are leaning towards the idea that fans need a shake-up – and regular image changes are great for that. Many just add a few bright highlights in the summer and then almost imperceptibly play with tints for the winter season. But nothing strikes like a complete transition from a light shade to a darker and more saturated one.

From celebrities like Margot Robbie who briefly changed their hair color to Dakota Johnson and Zooey Deschanel who left their new hair color forever, these 25 celebrities look flawless in both blondes and brunettes.

1. Mary-Kate Olsen

We’re used to Olsen’s blonde curls, so it was unexpected to see Mary-Kate in a warm brown shade in 2012.

2. Dakota Johnson

Johnson was blonde, like her mother, Melanie Griffith, before she was cast as Anastacia in Fifty Shades of Gray. So, to match the appearance of her character, Dakota Johnson switched to the dark side.

3. Emily Blunt

Blunt is a true chameleon when it comes to hair. She easily reincarnated as a blonde, a brunette and a redhead. We assume that Emily Blunt is just so gorgeous that the different shades of hair look correspondingly on her.

4. Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz looked completely different when she briefly turned brunette in 2006 before returning to blonde again.

5. Jessica Alba

In truth, Jessica Alba looks attractive in any color. However, we must admit that nothing makes her eyes stand out like the brown tint of her hair.

6. Leighton Meester

Mister could easily have played Serena van der Woodsen with her naturally blonde curls, but let’s face it – she was born to be a brunette Blair Waldorf.

7. Margot Robbie

Robbie shocked us with her appearance at the Oscars in 2014 with curls of a much darker shade than we are used to seeing her. At the time, this was driven by the filming, and now we hope to see more reincarnations of the Australian actress in the future.

8. Scarlett Johansson

The natural hair color of the actress is a nondescript gray-blond, so she likes to either emphasize the golden highlights, or choose a rich chestnut shade – both options look very dignified.

9. Victoria Beckham

We cannot determine which style of Beckham looks the most iconic: the chic brunette that she is by nature, or the flamboyant alter ego of the 2000s.

10. Emma Stone

Most don’t know that one of the most recognizable redhead actresses in Hollywood is actually a natural blonde. And she also made the transition to brunette a couple of times.

11. Emilia Clarke

She first came to our attention as the platinum blonde Dragon Queen Daenerys in Game of Thrones. However, she actually wore a wig throughout the series, really trying out the bleaching after filming ended.

12. Reese Witherspoon

She may be Legally Blonde, but in 2004, Reese Witherspoon tried being a brunette before returning to her signature golden blonde.

13. Rihanna

Constantly changing her image, Rihanna never ceases to keep us in good shape with her endless transformations.

14. Zooey Deschanel

Another natural blonde who has gone over to the dark side. And now we cannot imagine Deschanel in any other way.

15. Lucy Hale

It is difficult to keep track of the changes in hair tones of actress Lucy Hale’s Pretty Little Liars. She constantly changes something, and we do not have time to determine which shade looks better.

16. Nicole Richie

Richie has tried all the shades, but she always goes back to her honey blonde curls.

17. Elizabeth Olsen

Like her sisters, the equally stylish actress Wandavision looks natural and flawless with any shade of hair.

18. Carey Mulligan

Mulligan loves to change looks, especially switching between short pixie and long hair, as well as blonde, dark and even red strands.

19. Charlize Theron

Everyone knows that Charlize Theron is ready for almost any transformation for the sake of a movie role, but the actress shocked us when she repainted her naturally golden curls into blond in real life in 2019.

20. Jennifer Lawrence

The actress may have done better as the brunette Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, but Lawrence’s natural blonde locks are just as impressive.

21. Emma Roberts

From a blonde she changed to a light brown-haired woman, then became reddish-red, then a dark brown-haired woman and again a blonde. And all the reincarnations look flawless on Roberts.

22. Allison Williams

The Girls’ actress became the epitome of Hollywood glamor by dyeing her hair blonde in 2017.

23. Selena Gomez

Gomez chose a cool blonde in 2017. And no matter how interesting she looked, she later returned to a warm shade of dark chestnut.

24. Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone has always garnered envious glances with her plush head of hair. And the flurry of delight in her direction intensified when Morrone easily switched from honey blonde to chocolate brown.

25. Amber Heard

Throughout her career, Hurd seemed to choose between dark and lighter shades, but recently she stopped at a blonde.

Text: Pema Bakshi

Based on materials from vogue.com.au