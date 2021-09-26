Bruno Fernandes addresses Manchester United fans

Manchester United lost 0-1 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday and Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty in the end. The Portuguese through the publication on Instagram appealed to the fans.

“No one is more upset and disappointed than me because of an unrecorded penalty and loss. I’ve always taken responsibility and accepted the pressure at times like these. This time I have failed. But I met this challenge with the same ambition and responsibility as when the ball ended up in the net.

Criticism is part of football. I learned to live with her and even use her to never stop cultivating, ”wrote Fernandes.

Bruno noted that he will continue to shoot the penalty without any fear. The Portuguese also thanked the fans for their support.