Cardano Announces Partnership With Dish Network, Chainlink | Blockchain24

Ethereum rival Cardano blockchain and TV and wireless service provider Dish Network have said they have struck a deal to help Dish integrate the Cardano blockchain into its telecom business and help provide digital identity services to Dish’s customers.

Input Output, Cardano’s parent company, also said it is partnering with Chainlink to help Cardano developers create smart contracts for secure decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

The announcements were made during the 2021 Cardano Summit. The Cardano Summit was launched on Saturday 25 September. It will last two days, from the 25th to the 26th, and promises to be unique in its kind. Meetings are available in six sections around the world. But the summit will include both live and virtual events, in which anyone can take part. Events at the Cardano Summit are divided into sections. Currently, the summit is represented by seven different directions. These are: Cardano World, Utility, Impact, Governance, Adoption, Catalyst and Community.

After rising to $ 2.46 earlier on Saturday, the Cardano Token (ADA) price has dropped 0.42% in the last 24 hours to $ 2.28. Meanwhile, Chainlink token (LINK) is up 4.17% on the day to $ 24.50.