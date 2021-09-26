Cardano integrates Chainlink oracles into smart contracts

Developers will be able to use Chainlink oracles to create DeFi applications based on the Cardano blockchain

By integrating Chainlink oracles into Cardano smart contracts, developers will be able to create decentralized applications on the blockchain. The collaboration between the projects was announced at the Cardano Summit on September 25. The Cardano team posted the details on a blog post.

Cardano is now Chainlink friendly

The Chainlink oracle network delivers data to blockchains and allows smart contracts to process various information from the real world, such as election results, sports statistics, cryptocurrency rates, and more. In addition, they operate on weather data.

Chainlink oracles allow you to run hybrid smart contracts on any DLT network. They now provide billions of dollars of flows to DeFi apps, games, and platforms in the insurance and other industries.

Earlier it became known that the Ardana project will add DeFi payments in stablecoin for the Cardano ecosystem

Smart contracts will receive new functionality

Integration of oracles with Cardano DLT will allow developers to use institutional-level data in smart contracts. These oracles support divination applications and are also used in the gaming and digital collectibles industry through an extensive network of partners.

According to Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano development company, oracles are needed to support advanced smart contract functionality. They will connect the real world and blockchain. Hoskinson also stressed that he intends to offer developers the best tools to create practical and useful solutions.

Hoskinson is confident that the integration with Chainlink oracles will give an impetus to the development of the DeFi ecosystem based on Cardano.

Cardano has big plans

The project team is hosting a large-scale summit combining virtual and live conferences and events. The developers have piqued fan interest with the promise of exciting new partnerships, as well as announcements for the launch of virtual worlds and a limited edition NFT collection.

The summit takes place on September 25-26 in six locations: London, Miami, Berlin, Cape Town, Wyominck and New York. Delegates participating virtually will be able to use the latest technologies, including interactive features and interaction through avatars.

