Charles Leclair: I was hoping the rain would subside

Carlos Sainz climbed to the podium in Sochi, and his teammate Charles Leclair did not score points. In the Constructors’ Cup, Ferrari’s gap with McLaren in the fight for third place has grown to seventeen and a half points.

Carlos Sainz (3rd): “A difficult but positive weekend – good qualification and a strong race in which I gave my best. I started perfectly from the muddy side of the track, slowed down late in the second corner, risked attacking Lando and took the lead. Unfortunately, the tires started to pelletize, so I could not hold the first position for a long time and went to the pits early.

After the first pit stop, I had a good stretch, monitored the wear of the Hard tires in traffic, and then attacked when I was on an empty track. Before the rain, I was comfortably in third position, but then things got complicated. It was obvious that the old Hard lineup needed to be replaced with intermediate tires. Together with the team, we made the right decision – in the end I finished third!

I’m happy to be on the podium, but the team needs to analyze what we can do better next time to be less vulnerable in a situation where we are in the lead. We have time before the next race where we will continue to attack. “

Charles Leclair (15th): “Disappointing end to an incredibly positive race. I started well and played several positions – the situation looked promising and I continued to overtake.

Everything changed when it started raining. Carlos was ahead and decided to enter the pits, but I still had doubts about this. I tried another lap on slicks, hoping that the rain would subside. But it got stronger, it was impossible to stay on the track, and two laps before the finish I went to change tires. This was the end of my struggle. “

Mattia Binotto, Team Leader: “An intense and challenging race in which one of our riders took the podium. Carlos had a great weekend – third place was a reward for hard work.

Charles didn’t score points. He started at the end due to a penalty, but today he once again demonstrated his talent. He had a great start and maintained a high pace in the race, demonstrating the necessary level of aggression during overtaking.

We know that the team must improve in all areas. At this stage, we brought in an updated power plant, which worked in accordance with our expectations, and gave a small increase in power. However, we are far from ideal in other areas, such as working at pit stops and monitoring tire wear. With Charles we did not orientate ourselves at the chaotic moment of the race, while with Carlos everything went according to plan. We will take into account the experience gained. “