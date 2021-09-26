Charles Leclair: Our goal was to collect information

Carlos Sainz achieved the best result in his career in qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix, showing the second time. His partner Charles Leclair took part in the first session, and in the second he did not go to the track, because he starts at the end of the peloton due to a fine for replacing the power plant.

Carlos Sainz (2nd): “The qualification was fun, especially on slicks, I really liked it. If we talk about intermediate tires, then we need to figure out why we were not competitive enough on them in the first and second sessions. As soon as the opportunity to switch to slicks arose, I immediately took it, because it was my only chance to try to achieve something more than eighth place.

I had a very good lap and only my friend Lando Norris managed to surpass my result. I drove the circle to the limit and am pleased with my attempt.

Tomorrow is a fun start, because together with Lando we will start the race from the first row. I have never started from the first row, but I will try to overtake him in the struggle for leadership. It will be great if I manage to take the lead in the race.

Speaking about the race as a whole, I start surrounded by cars with Mercedes engines on the muddy side of the track. Several factors can play against me at once, but I will try to get going well and get a slip stream. Let’s see how then they will overtake me in the second corner. I will try to slow down as late as possible! “

Charles Leclair (15th): “I wanted to do a few laps in these conditions because in the past we had problems on the wet track. Although I only ran five fast laps, they are still enough to collect a lot of information for analysis, which was the goal.

Now all our attention is focused on tomorrow’s race. It won’t be easy, but let’s see what we can do. “