Chelsea put out Manchester City to a goal. Thomas Tuchel lacked a backup plan

Chelsea could be the first team to beat Pep Guardiola four times in a row. At the end of the 2020/21 season, Thomas Tuchel defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League. The episode was interrupted on September 25.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

Chelsea, as expected, lost possession. Tuchel’s side went over 50% of the ball in only one of their three victories against City. This time the indicator settled at around 40%. The main idea of ​​the Londoners was related to the control over the opponent’s support zone. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner thwarted transmissions to Rodri, while N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic monitored the displacements of Kyle Walker, João Canselo and Bernardo Silva.

America’s Cup Jesus rushed bloodthirsty at the Chilean. Looks very painful 07/03/2021 at 10:42

Lukaku and Werner jointly stop passes to Rodri Photo: Other Agency

Kante moves to Cansel, while Giorginio controls De Bruyne, and Kovacic controls Silva. Photo: Other Agency

Chelsea did not use pressure. The team’s PPDA (average opponent assists followed by defensive action) was 21.44 – twice the season average. Tuchel decided to stop Manchester City at the expense of the middle block.

The rival proposed an alternative plan. Unlike Chelsea, City turned on all-out pressure – the team’s PPDA was 9.13. The guests’ pressure worked on personal bindings. Tuchel’s team barely crawled out from under the high protection and delivered only one blow in the first half.

Personal pressure from Manchester City Photo: Other Agency

In the attack, City put on the semi-flanks. Most of the team’s actions in the Chelsea box (30 out of 41) took place in these areas. The main load fell on Jack Grealish. The Englishman is responsible for 15 activities in the opponent’s box. Number 10 picked up the ball from the left and moved to the center.

City’s plan was not entirely successful. During the first half, the team struck only one shot from the field from the penalty area. At the end of the match, Guardiola’s team defeated the opponent in shots (15 versus 5) and xG (1.69 versus 0.19), but these figures need context.

City’s three most dangerous shots in the match – Gabi Jesus in 60 minutes (0.39 xG), Emerick Laporta in 78th (0.36) and Grealish in 82nd (0.35) – came after a goal … Before the ball was conceded, Chelsea kept the penalty area pretty good. The problems started after.

Tuchel was not ready to rebuild. Thomas’s starting plan with control of the opposing pivot zone worked, and City scored from an unclear situation, but the Chelsea coach had to foresee such a scenario and prepare the reciprocal steps.

What did Tuchel offer after Jesus’ goal? Kai Havertz’s exit and a rollback to the classic system with three players in the attack, later – Giorginho’s replacement for Ruben Loftus-Chica. Chelsea’s opportunities were hampered by an injury to Rhys James, which left the team without a chance for a third tactical substitution, but in the open game, City proved to be more effective.

Tuchel is a flexible coach, but on September 25th, Thomas’s talent was only enough for the starting plan. Against Manchester City, a backup plan was needed.

Subscribe to Suren Avanesyan’s telegram channel about Chelsea – there is even more content about the London club

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City

Championship of England Pep is planning a makeover at City. It is already known who will leave 05/31/2021 at 18:16