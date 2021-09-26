Clermont – Monaco – 1: 3, how Golovin played, reaction of fans, match review, video of goals – September 26, 2021

Monaco did not start well in the 2021/22 season – after 7 rounds of Ligue 1, the team had only two wins. It was necessary to urgently correct the situation, especially in the 8th round the opponents were the newcomer of the French championship “Clermont”.

Alexander Golovin started at the base and positioned himself on the left edge of the midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The Russian legionnaire was not remembered for anything special – he basically passed to his neighbor and worked out in defense. Niko Kovacs was not very impressed by Golovin’s performance and during the break with the score 1: 1, he replaced him with the young Sophian Diop.

In the second half, Monaco added, scored two (including Diop, who came out instead of Golovin) and won 3: 1. Whoscored gave Alexandru the lowest rating among all AS Monaco players – 6.0.

Not only Kovacs did not particularly like Golovin’s game. Some began to criticize the Russian midfielder.

Golovin is irregular, like an English verb.

Voila, Diop’s exit is more beneficial than this Golovin fraud.

I hope Golovin lost his place in the lineup for a long time.

But Alexander also found defenders.

The first bad match – and immediately criticism of Golovin. Those who write nasty things about him do not understand anything about football or watch it with their eyes closed.

This match confirms that Diop should be at the start. And if it doesn’t work for him, we release Golovin, who is much more effective when he comes off the bench.