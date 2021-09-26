Daniil Medvedev and Andrei Rublev smash rivals in the Laver Cup: Daniel’s first match in the rank of US Open champion

For the first time in the Laver Cup, the set ended with a score of 6: 0. For the entire fight, our tennis player gave his opponent only 4 games.

What fantastic form is the Russian in now? Daniil Medvedev! In the first match in the rank of the US Open champion – 2021, he put the wheel on his opponent. It was our tennis player who won the first set in the Laver Cup history with a score of 6: 0.





Medvedev changed his image before the Laver Cup. But the champion of the US Open has not yet been allowed into battle

In Boston, the TD Garden arena hosts the 4th Laver Cup in history, in which the teams of Europe and the rest of the world meet. According to the rules, this confrontation lasts three days, within each of which there are three singles and one doubles. Moreover, the value of victories in each of them grows: on the first day, for each victory, 1 point is added to the team’s piggy bank, on the second – 2 points, on the third – 3. For the first time, two Russians – Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev…

On the first day of the tournament, Medvedev did not play, he spent all the matches on the bench, actively supporting his team members. But even without the newly-minted US Open champion, the Europeans did an excellent job in the matches against their rivals from the Rest of the World team. Norwegian Casper Ruud defeated the American Reilly Opelku, italian Matteo Berrettini – Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassim, and Russian Andrei Rublev – Argentine Diego Schwarzman… And only in the doubles meeting, the “Rest of the World” broke the score – 3: 1. Denis Shapovalov and American John Isner on the super-tie-break were stronger than the duo Berrettini / Alexander Zverev. And after this match, a small conflict broke out at the net. Zverev blurted out to his opponents that this was the last point in the match won by the rest of the world. Those were outright angry at this statement.

The publication is available on the Laver Cup Instagram. Video rights reserved by TRIDENT8 dba Laver Cup and Eurosport.

On the second day, on Saturday, Daniil Medvedev has already entered the court. By this time, the European team increased the advantage to a score of 7: 1. Greek won their matches that day Stefanos Tsitsipas australian Nika Kiriosaand German Alexander Zverev – Isner’s. Daniil’s rival is a Canadian with Russian roots Denis Shapovalov, who is coached by a Russian two-time Davis Cup winner Mikhail Youzhny…

Before this fight, the score of personal meetings was not in favor of our champion – 1-2. Shapovalov won at the US Open 2017 and Washington 2018, but the last meeting between Daniel and Denis in Tokyo 2018 remained with the representative of Russia.





Daniil Medvedev is the best tennis player on hard since 2018

Everyone, of course, was interested in what form Daniil Medvedev was in – did he have time to rest after his fantastic victory at the US Open? The reality surpassed all expectations. The Russian arrived in Boston fresh, rested, while he changed his image – cut his hair short, shaved. In a tuxedo and bow tie, he looked like a casting participant for the role of the new James Bond. No intrigue happened in the match. Daniil gave his opponent only 4 games, and in the second set he gave him a “historic steering wheel” – for the first time in the history of the Laver Cup, the game ended with a score of 6: 0. And it was our tennis player who won it!

It was Medvedev’s first match in the rank of US Open champion, and immediately a victory with a steering wheel! Immediately on the court, after the match, Daniel said: “After the US Open, I have not played for a week and a half. Usually, when there is such a break, for example, after pre-season training, it takes me about two weeks to start feeling good. But when you win the Grand Slam, it’s a completely different state. “

Publication available on Twitter for the Laver Cup. Video rights reserved by TRIDENT8 dba Laver Cup and Eurosport.

After Medvedev’s victory, the European team took a lead 9: 1, and then a pair of Rublev / Tsitsipas brought the defeat of the “Rest of the World” to an already completely indecent score of 11: 1. Now on Sunday, each of the four fights can be the last – the Europeans need to take only 3 points. In the first meeting, the duets Rublev / Zverev – Opelka / Shapovalov will fight, and Medvedev’s duel with Shvartsman is the third in the schedule. Perhaps it won’t get to him.