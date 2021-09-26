Datsik appreciated the success of Emelianenko to return to normal life

Alexander Emelianenko MMA fighter Vyacheslav Datsik wants to fight with Alexander Emelianenko.

The famous mixed martial arts fighter Vyacheslav Datsik praised the successes of his colleague in the octagon Alexander Emelianenko, who barely got out of the binge.

He noted that alcohol, which Emelianenko regularly consumed throughout the year, greatly harmed him and could lead to irreversible consequences.

Despite the rivalry, Datsik is happy that the fighter Emelianenko was able to return to normal life. Now he is eager to fight the “enemy” in battle and bring “personal showdowns” to the end.

“I heard that Sasha is not doing well. I saw him a couple of interviews, where he said something in passing from a binge. Booze is evil. Doesn’t lead to good. He is a fine fellow, he pulled himself together, stopped drinking, began to train, to get in shape. It is better to be a fighter than a drunk and a rapist, ”Sport24 quotes Vyacheslav Datsik.

We will remind, recently a video appeared on the Web, which shows to what extent the legendary MMA fighter Emelianenko has drunk himself intoxicated. For example, he lay motionless on the bed and could not even put on his underwear on his own.

After a huge amount of work by his personal manager, the octagon star was able to regain its shape.