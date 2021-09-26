Deathloop Review. Island of fools

©

Announcement Deathloop left the community in disbelief – it seemed like a cartoon dregs, but it seemed Arkane, shouldn’t let you down, proven guys. The concept of a time loop was intriguing and frustrating at the same time, and the developers tried in vain and very awkwardly to explain to the people how it would work and how it would entertain. Some were bribed by the game with a stylish visual performance, while others were repelled by the veil of a mediocre roguelike in its banality on the theme of Groundhog Day. Realizing perfectly well that everything is going to hell, and the case smells like another financial failure, the developers tried to explain and give a clearer understanding of the essence, and yet, as a result, the game was practically written off anyway before release. But hope dies last.

Who doesn’t want to wake up on the shores of a sunlit beach? I am sure many will raise their hand, looking sadly at the gloomy autumn sky outside the window. And if with a hangover? And even without memory? And everyone around is not very happy to see you. Uncomfortable, right? Our ward Colt Vaughn got into such a mess – and it was so sickening, and then there was also a certain bitchy lady, who called herself Juliana, poisoning sharp jokes on the radio, making it clear that she knew who he was, what he was and why he was here. And he openly declares his intentions to finish him off, urging him to join the reprisal of the rest of the inhabitants of the island.

The first meeting with her does not take long – the cunning impudent will effectively deal with the big Colt, but before his death he will also manage to meet his double. It would seem that everything fits into the framework of the pathological manifestations of delirium, and the result is natural, but instead of the crimson ringing and meeting with the Apostle Peter, the hero gets a second chance and wakes up again on the same beach, trapped in timelessness and eternal life. How to break the time loop? It’s simple – you just need to kill eight Ideologists who shared the influence on the island of eternal entertainment. And this is all the raisins, which, in fact, are much tastier than they seem.

The first point that needs to be clarified right away: Deathloop is not a roguelike with elements of immersiveness. This is a full-fledged immersive sim with a pinch of spicy bagel and linear storytelling. The game has a solid plot, which for the first couple of hours falls on the player’s head in a stormy stream, and closer to the middle takes on a more calm pace. Literary revolutions did not happen, but it is interesting to follow the history, intrigue and perky skirmishes between Juliana and Colt until the very end.

Old-timers should remember the song “Island of Miracles” from the cartoon Dunno on the Moon, put on the composition of Edvard Grieg “Dance of Death”. So the concept of Blackrif Island seems to have been copied from it, which, frankly, seems very unlikely. Commune ideologists, outstanding scientists, controversial cultural figures and other video bloggers, with the help of the AEON research program and breakthrough technologies, have turned the island into a machine of endless fun – drink, dance, do whatever you want, and everything will get away with it, because with the sunset the day is again will reboot, and there is only eternity ahead, promising only pleasure.

Arkane wouldn’t be herself if she hadn’t thrown the player into the sandbox, dumping a couple of buckets of toys after her. Deathloop puts all the cards on the table almost from the doorway – you have to spin in the wheel of time in four large locations with many forks, and everyone is free to choose the style of play. Fly in on two legs, correcting the lead deficiency in the body of all adversaries standing on the way to the main goal, or fluttering an invisible but deadly shadow, and the second option can give much more – eavesdropping on the dialogues of those who have lost their vigilance often gives valuable clues for passing, enriches knowledge laura and throws tips to valuable loot. However, mass mowing can also be useful, providing an opportunity to carefully study the location in peace and quiet.

There are enough guns in the game, literally for every taste and style of play – loud melee shooters, machine guns and submachine guns will find their place in the hearts of fans of fencing notches, and sniper rifles and silent types of weapons will appeal to fans of cleaner operations. Fans of collecting the set of their dreams will be pleased with a wide range of keychains for the Colt and murder tools – with their help, you can speed up the character, make his carcass more tolerant to lead, increase the accuracy of weapons, teach the hero additional tricks and much more. It’s fun to shoot – the carcasses of villains effectively fly off, stuffed with shot, and brainless pumpkins fervently burst for the amusement of others. True, no, no, but the physics engine loves to give jazz and send the lifeless body of another poor fellow into the stratosphere.

Abilities, which we are free to take away from ideologues doomed to perish, act as a fat cherry on the cake of the gameplay. Teleportation, telekinesis, invisibility, berserk mode and weaving enemies into one meta-chain, to transfer damage from one foe to other comrades in misfortune, greatly diversify the gameplay and open new doors for the player on the field of experiments. All this is also subject to improvement – it is enough just to kill the carrier of a certain ability again and take his ability again. Deathloop is really fun to play, and the locations, rich in interesting corners and forks, beckon to explore. But here it was not without a fly in the ointment – returning to the same locations with each cycle reduce the degree of stress, and towards the end of the game there is simply nothing to compensate for this.

And everything would be fine, if not for one nuance that shamelessly tramples on all raspberries – artificial intelligence. In battle, the dummies demonstrate an amazing zeal to part with life as soon as possible – they push through the crowds in the same way, they count the crows in full growth, diligently pretend that the death cries of their comrades-in-arms under the roar of shots are just an obsessive hallucination and prank, and do not notice the elephant in front of nose in stealth sequences. This behavior can, of course, be explained by the actual immortality on the island, due to which the instinct for self-preservation has rudimentary dried up, and the mind has softened in a stream of endless fun. At the same time, the developers are trying to even somehow beat this disgrace – another blind-balling fool, seeing Colt two meters away, simply complains that glasses are inconvenient to wear on a mask, and will go about his business. No, Arkane, the attempt is funny, original and daring, but hard not, it just can’t be done.

The amount of information the game provides is quite solid, and you can study it thoroughly, set up a combat set, and choose the next target in Colt’s apartment, which acts as a hub. It holds another important knot of game mechanics – every time you move from a location to a hub, the time of day, of which there are four – morning, afternoon, evening and night, moves forward, and ideologists do not like to hang around in one place all day. Therefore, the player will have to puzzle a little in order to plan the perfect operation. Didn’t it work to kill all ideologues in one day? The day will restart and the dead carcasses will come to life again.

In order not to leave the player in the abyss of tears and rajquits, the developers have prepared a couple of fundamental concessions. You can carry your favorite weapons, trinkets and abilities with you from loop to loop if you saturate them with Residium – a special energy substance that acts as a local game currency. And if the unlucky hero nevertheless falls the death of the brave in a hot battle, then do not rush to throw the controller into the wall, because the game within the same task will revive Colt twice in case of a fatal error. The main thing is not to forget to return to the place of death and collect all the confused Residium.

There is also an online component in the game. If Colt wants to break the noose, then Julian is quite satisfied with the eternal banquet, around which their conflict revolves. La femme fatale appears on locations by accident, which the game will definitely notify, but its role can be intercepted by another live player, which adds piquancy to the action and forces you to act more carefully and look around more attentively. For zealous lovers of personal space, there is good news – the function can be turned off, left in cozy solitude.

Hello, Void Engine, haven’t seen each other for a long time, you don’t change your habits at all – statters, long downloads and freezes still excite the hearts of millions of players. No, seriously, the art direction in Deathloop will make anyone express their respect, for it is colorful, stylish, tasty, but the technical part leaves a lot of questions. Why does 80fps feel like 40? Why does the frame counter jump like insane? What’s with physics? Why have the developers not cured children’s ailments for so many years, which are excusable in Dishonored 2? Why did the players have to crash the user rating so that the respected French would pay attention to their technical brainchild? There are too many questions. The shame could be covered up with traditional whining about the variety of custom assemblies, but the same is observed in the PS5 version. Saw, Shura, saw.

Summing it up, it’s safe to say that Deathloop, although not the bomb or surprise of the year. Before us is a solid representative of the almost defunct genre of immersive sim – giving the necessary freedom and encouraging experimentation. The living story is great motivating, the visuals are pleasing to the eye, and the wide variety of the local sandbox will surely attract your player, giving you a few pleasant evenings in your company. Unfortunately, absolutely useless artificial intelligence and technical flaws, as well as a certain repetitiveness of the process towards the end, drag a really good project downward, preventing it from breaking into the big league.

Pros:

Great visual style and pleasant audio;

Moderately interesting story;

Plenty of room for gameplay experiments;

An interesting online component.

Minuses:

Disgusting artificial intelligence;

Mediocre optimization;

Decrease in the pace of dynamics in the second half of the game;

Verdict: An alluring island of wonders, so imperfect, but still pretty darn good. Up to the top there was not enough to hurt a little – polish, pace and sane opponents.

Rating – 7.7 out of 10