Dismissal of Vitoria from Spartak – from 4 or 8 million euros. What will happen next?!

Egorov – that each victory makes the coach more valuable.

Spartak defeated Ufa at home – and it is wildly comical that this result surprises anyone. Winner of 11 titles Ruya Vitoria is still one of the most expensive teams in the league, and Alexey Stukalov behind them are Veles instead of Benfica and Mrzlyaka with the Krotovs (with all their love) in a cage instead of Promes and Moses. Oh, yes, there is also Kasintura – a student of the Kuban Institute from Angola, who Shamil Gazizov took from the Syktyvkar mini-football team.

Think again: Spartak is sending Pedro Rocha home (scoring in the semifinals of the South American Toubka) and Gus Til (called up to the Dutch national team), and the Ufa scouts are draggingatons of people who went to Russia to study and not play football. Still need some explanationI amthat the victory over “Ufa” is not a reason to shout that someone is there “vI turned back to edit “?!

Although what am I – “vHave come back to rule ”no one shouts. On the contrary, the fans insult the team and the management throughout the match. And they do it prudently, by the way. After all, further – the most touching period of this season. As one manager loved by Fedun’s family would say: “Intrigue”.

But let’s get back to business: for many, many years of managing the team, Leonid Arnoldovich was tired of paying huge compensation to coaches, so a special offer was prepared for Rui Vitoria. Let’s write it down by options for clarity:

1. Rui is successful: he completes tasks, fulfills 4 million euros per year (the entire headquarters + agent), receives bonuses and a possible extension of the agreement.

2. Rui is not in the top, but is ranked 5-e place on the basis of 15 rounds. In this case, he either continues to work or quits, but with full compensation – that’s 8 million euros.

3. Based on the results of 15 rounds, Rui is below 5th places – then the cost of parting for Fedun is halved and falls up to 4 million euros.

Everything is clear with the first points, but the third one is funny. Imagine the situation to which everything is now moving: to 15-m round “Spartak” takes 4-7-e place and not only lose gold chances, but also forget about combinational football and the 4-3-3 formation. That is, the great mission of Vitoria has already failed, and the head coach is being selected to replace the Portuguese, and his new sports director is looking for him. And here on the nose the match with Krasnodar is on the way. If you lose, it costs 4 million to fire Rui. You win, you fly into the top 5 – already 8… So what will happen next?

The answer may sound blasphemous, but then I will pose another question: a why then Rui is already returning to the Tedesco model with three central ones? The result has become more important than building your own football… In general, cool floorO team – “Spartak”. The only one in the world, probably, where you win, but in your mind you see defeat, or you see defeat, and in your mind – vice versa.

Well, okay, we have fun and answer the same question: what will happen next? Further, of course, it will only get better.