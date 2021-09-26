Dmitry Mazepin said there are no plans to invest in motorsport :: Formula 1 :: RBC Sport

The chairman of the board of directors of Uralchem ​​said that his company does not plan any new investments in motorsport, other than the existing agreement with the Haas Formula 1 team.

Uralchem ​​has no plans to invest in motorsport. Dmitry Mazepin, chairman of the board of directors of Uralchem ​​and member of the board of directors of Uralkali, spoke about this at a press conference on the signing of a contract between Uralchem ​​and Rosmolodezh, RBC correspondent reports.

“Our company is a sponsor of Haas and we do not plan to do anything else in motorsport,” Mazepin said.

Uralkali, owned by Uralchem, is the title sponsor of the Haas team. The team is represented by Nikita Mazepin, who is the son of the chairman of the board of directors of Uralchem.

This year the pilot spends his debut season in Formula 1, after 14 stages of the season the Russian did not manage to earn a single point. His best result was 14th place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In 2018, Uralkali applied for the purchase of the Force India Formula 1 team. However, the team became the property of Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll. After the purchase, the businessman renamed it Racing Point, and the businessman’s son Lance Stroll became one of the team’s pilots.

The Russian company tried through the courts to challenge the sale of the team to a Canadian businessman, claiming that Uralkali’s offer was more attractive. Despite this, a British court upheld the sale.

In 2020, the media reported that Dmitry Mazepin was involved in negotiations to buy the Williams team. However, later it became known that the team was sold to the US investment company Dorliton Capital.