Dynamo – Rubin, prediction and bet on the RPL match on September 26, bookmaker odds, where to watch, what time it starts – September 25, 2021

The match between Dynamo and Rubin stands out against the background of other Sunday matches in the RPL. After all, there are two talented young teams with ambitious coaches who have high tasks for this season. We make a prediction for the match, study the odds of the bookmakers and tell us where to watch the meeting.

When will the match “Dynamo” – “Rubin”, and where to watch the meeting

The match of the 9th round of the RPL Dynamo – Rubin will take place on Sunday, September 26 at the VTB Arena stadium. The beginning is at 14:00 (Moscow time). Alexey Sukhoi from Lyubertsy was appointed as the chief arbiter of the meeting. You can watch the game live on the Match! Premier “.

Odds of bookmakers for the match “Dynamo” – “Rubin”

Before the match

The tournament situation forces you to play exclusively to win. For Sandro Schwartz, Sunday’s match is an ideal chance to bring Dynamo to second place in the standings after Lokomotiv has already lost points with Khimki (0: 0). However, for the German specialist, it seems, it will be more important to assemble an optimal squad, with which it will be much easier to play to win. It is already known that Laxalt and Lesovoy will not play due to injuries, the participation of Shimanski and Zakharyan is also questionable. As Schwartz himself noted, the decision on the last two will be made on the day of the game after a meeting with the doctors. Plus there is a question about Shunin, although Leshchuk has been playing very reliably lately, and the absence of the captain is practically not felt. It is also interesting to see how Makarov will play against the former team.

Rubin was doing very well, but in the last round something broke in Leonid Slutsky’s mechanism. Zenit crushed Kazan in the first half, scoring three times. “Ruby” did not look like itself, and this despite the fact that all the leaders returned to the main cage. Now the guests are only one point behind the rival, and the victory may just bring them to the second position in the championship. Kazan also did not go without losses in preparation for the game. Due to disqualification, Zotov will not play, the participation of Uremovich, Zuev and Shatov is in question. What can play into the hands of the citizens of Kazan is a full-fledged weekly training cycle. While Dynamo was visiting Stavropol in the cup game, Slutsky was preparing his guys for a specific opponent.

Forecast for the match “Dynamo” – “Rubin”

There is no doubt about the attacking potential of both teams. Nevertheless, both clubs love to play off the knife, often go on the attack and forget about defense. There are also enough quality footballers ahead, so it’s hard to believe that at least someone will give up their style of play. Dynamo, of course, looks like a favorite against the background of the last failure of the opponent, but there is a feeling that it is not worth going into the outcomes. But to play goals is the very thing.

Our forecast for the Dynamo – Rubin match: both will score, odds – 1.97.

