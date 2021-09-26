Eduard Latypov won the sprint at the 2021 Russian Summer Championship in Tyumen

In Tyumen, the second day of the competition, held as part of the summer Russian Biathlon Championship, has ended. Today men and women competed for sets of awards in sprint races.

In the men’s 10 km race, the best result was shown by the Russian national team athlete Eduard Latypov, who made two prone penalties. Daniil Serokhvostov won the silver medal today with a single penalty on the shooting range, 4.6 seconds behind the leader. Bronze was taken by Denis Tashtimerov, who covered the distance without penalties, 17.5 seconds behind Latypov.

Russian Summer Biathlon Championship (LCHR-2021)… Tyumen (Russia), September 25

Men. Sprint… 10 km, two firing lines, 150 m penalty loop

1.E. Latypov (BASH) (2) – 24: 34.2

2.D. Serokhvostov (NVS) (1) – +4.6

3.D. Tashtimerov (TYUM) (0) – +17.5

4.S. Suchilov (KHAN) (1) – +26.6

5.I. Mukhamedzyanov (UDM) (1) – +33.1

6.E. Sidorov (LEN) (1) – +49.1

7.A. Povarnitsyn (UDM) (2) – +51.6

8.R.Surnev (UL) (1) – +56.4

9.D. Abashev (YAMA) (0) – +59.6

10.A. Vagin (KHAN) (1) – +1: 03.7

11.K.Bazhin (CBE) (2) – +1: 04.1

12.M. Burundukov (KHAN) (1) – +1: 08.3

13.I. Kolotov (PER) (2) – +1: 10.2

14.V. Mikhailov (BASH) (2) – +1: 17.2

15.A.Bektuganov (PER) (0) – +1: 23.0

16.V. Tomshin (SPB) (2) – +1: 24.7

17.A.Babchin (BASH) (1) – +1: 32.0

18.D. Ivanov (KHAN) (1) – +1: 33.5

19.V. Plitsev (UDM) (3) – +1: 42.3

20.M. Pervushin (MOS) (2) – +1: 46.1

21.E. Idinov (TYUM) (2) – +1: 46.7

22.I. Gavrilov (MSK) (3) – +1: 46.8

23. A. Smirnov (MSK) (0) – +1: 49.8

24. A. Vyukhin (TYUM) (4) – +1: 50.0

25. Y. Kostyukov (LEN) (2) – +1: 52.0

26.A. Petrov (BASH) (2) – +1: 54.9

27.N. Matveev (NVS) (3) – +1: 58.4

28.I. Burlakov (BASH) (2) – +2: 00.4

29. V. Maleev (TYUM) (2) – +2: 03.9

30.D. Usov (PER) (2) – +2: 07.2

31. K. Anufriev (MOR) (1) – +2: 08.2

32.D. Misev (RYAZ) (3) – +2: 10.1

33.D. Fomin (MOS) (1) – +2: 14.5

34.M. Tsvetkov (SPB) (3) – +2: 16.2

35. M. Eliseev (MSK) (4) – +2: 20.3

36.D. Maltsev (KRK) (2) – +2: 22.5

37. A. Popov (YAMA) (2) – +2: 23.4

38.S.S. Parfenov (TYUM) (2) – +2: 26.2

39. N. Taipov (LEN) (4) – +2: 26.5

40.P. Kudryashov (NVS) (1) – +2: 35.7

Video recording of the live broadcast of the men’s sprint at the LCHR-2021:

youtube.com

Tomorrow, Sunday, watch live broadcasts of the relay races from Tyumen, which will take place as part of the Russian Summer Biathlon Championship-2021.