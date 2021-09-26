ELEX II gameplay hit the web

German studio Piranha bytes (Gothic and Risen series) recently officially announced ELEX II, the sequel to the space RPG (which, according to the old tradition, will become a trilogy). Despite the fact that everyone knew about the development of the second part thanks to many leaks, a full-fledged announcement took place only after the game acquired a more or less presentable look. Therefore, do not be surprised at the potential wave of fresh information.

Last week, the developers published a story trailer. And now the ELEX II half-hour gameplay video showing the game’s intro has hit the net. The video begins with the invasion of the Skyands – purple meteorites are falling from the sky. Then the protagonist hits the road, and here you can already evaluate the in-game graphics, animation of movements, the combat system and the first opponents. In the following, an exploration of a world that combines wildlife and post-apocalyptic elements is shown. Also in the video there are dialogues, cutscenes (including flashbacks), character leveling, a visual demonstration of the work of a jetpack, various weapons, breaking locks and crafting.

ELEX II takes place several years after the events of the original game. The world of Malagan is threatened by a new danger – the already mentioned invasion of the Skyands. The protagonist of the first part returns with a new mission – to unite disparate groups in the face of a common enemy. The authors, by the way, promise to support the save from the first part.

ELEX II will be released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and PS5, but it is not known when – the game has no release date yet.