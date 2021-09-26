Evgeny Timkin punched the judge in the face, video

The SKA player was kicked out of the match for hitting the referee in the face! Even an apology to Timkin did not help

Evgeny Timkin – a hockey player of an interesting destiny. Once upon a time, he began his career in Omsk as a tough guy, and in 2008 no one could have imagined that in 13 years Timkin would go to the World Cup with the Russian national team and score the Canadians in the playoffs. During this evolutionary period, Evgeny met the transition from almost his native Avangard to Vityaz, where a hockey player was truly discovered in Timkin, and not just a thug on skates, then a transfer to Magnitka, with which the forward won two Gagarin Cups and, finally, coming to SKA, where they tried to make an elite-level checker out of Timkin.



Eugene is a big guy. Almost two meters in height, one hundred kilograms of weight and pood fists. In his youth, he loved to beat rivals, but with age he settled down and began to put things in order on the ice with his presence rather than action. However, Timkin still does not have to be asked for a long time to, as they say, “throw off his gloves.” And in today’s SKA match in Minsk, this fighting efficiency played a cruel joke with Yevgeny.

By the middle of the game of the local Dynamo and the army team, the score was 1: 1. The hosts answered the goal of Marat Khusnutdinov with a goal from Roman Gorbunov. In the 35th minute, SKA launched a counterattack, which ended in a harmless throw from Evgeny Ketov. Minsk goalkeeper Kolosov caught the puck, but Timkin went to push on a nickle – a common thing for hockey. The same usual, as the verbal skirmish, in which the Czech defender Jakub Kreichik and the Canadian striker Tyler Graovac entered into with the Russian hero from SKA.

But this time the mini-conflict in the “hot spot” of the ice was not limited to banal hugs and exchange of pleasantries. Either Kreichik and Graovats said something to Timkin, or something else, but Yevgeny suddenly decided to work out the right hook on the Minsk hockey players. A short swing, blow, and a fist flew right in the face … line judge Dmitry Shishlo, who came to the patch to separate the rivals.

Fortunately, Evgeny didn’t really succeed in the blow, and the gaiter was not removed, so the referee was not injured. What can not be said about Timkin, who was immediately kicked out by the chief referee until the end of the match with the wording “unsportsmanlike behavior”. Numerous apologies, which the SKA hockey player launched into, did not help, it was already too late.

Petersburgers survived the loss of a player, and subsequently brought matters to a victory in overtime – the winning goal was scored by Anton Burdasov. But for Timkin, this story may not be over yet. The fact is that physical contact with judges in the KHL is strictly prohibited, and the absence of malicious intent is often not a mitigating circumstance. The most striking example is the incident with Lokomotiv forward Artur Kayumov. In December 2018, he also accidentally rejected the referee, for which he received as many as 13 matches of disqualification from the KFOR KHL.





Kayumov was punished for hitting the judge. He was given a total of 13 games and a large fine.

Timkin’s blow came out, of course, not as strong as that of Kayumov, but the threat of a serious ban still hung over Evgeny. We will soon find out how the league will evaluate the actions of the hockey player of the base club of the Russian national team.