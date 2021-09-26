Ex-Zenit footballer died at the age of 55

Sergei Gerasimets played for the club in 1997-1999. The reasons for the death of the former football player were not specified

Sergey Gerasimets (left)

(Photo: Zamir Usmanov / TASS)



Former Zenit footballer Sergei Gerasimets died at the age of 55. This was reported by the press service of the amateur football club “Yadro”, in which he served as head coach.

“Football club“ Yadro ”with the deepest regret informs that on September 26 the head coach of our team Sergey Gerasimets died suddenly,” the press service said in a statement.

The reasons for the death of the former footballer have not been specified.

Sergey Gerasimets played for the St. Petersburg club from 1997 to 1999. In addition, he played for Shakhtar Donetsk, Dynamo Minsk and Russian Baltika. After completing his player career, Gerasimets was engaged in coaching work, in particular, he was part of the coaching staff of Anatoly Byshovets at Tom and Lokomotiv. And in 2014 he became the head of the Tosno youth teams, in addition to that, he was the head coach of the club’s youth team.