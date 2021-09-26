F3: Jack Duane wins final race of the season

Jack Duane won the final race of the Formula 3 season in Sochi. Together with him, a participant in the Mercedes youth program Frederic Vesti and Duen’s Trident partner Clement Novalak went up to the podium.

At the start, pole-holder Duen retained the lead, despite Novalak’s persistent attempts to come out ahead. Unsuccessfully started from the fourth position Vesti, who missed Juan-Manuel Correa. Dennis Hauger moved up from ninth place to seventh, but Alexander Smolyar lost his position, rolling back from seventh to twelfth place.

On the third lap, Vesti returned to fourth position, Hauger won back one more place, ahead of Jack Crawford. Next, Dennis tried to overtake Correa, but the attempt was unsuccessful, and the champion of the 2021 series was overtaken by Logan Sargent. Hauger continued to lose ground, passing Crawford and Martin.

Jack Duane’s attempts to create a lead over Novalak in the early laps were unsuccessful. But by the sixth lap Frederick Vesti climbed to third place, ahead of Jonathan Hoggard.

On the seventh lap, Victor Martin actively pressed Correa – the racers went wheel after wheel for several turns, Martin made a mistake and drove off the track. Hauger and Rasmussen took advantage of this, overtaking the French driver.

In the next corner, the struggle for position continued between Hauger and Rasmussen – Oliver pushed the opponent’s car into the rear right wheel, which led to Hauger’s U-turn, which eventually rolled back to 27th place, and Rasmussen received a 10-second penalty.

On the ninth lap, Novalak attacked Duane in the second corner, almost colliding, both riders were off the track, and Jack managed to maintain the lead. Seeing this development, the Trident team asked their riders on the radio to stop fighting among themselves. The double podium finish was important for the team in order to get ahead of Prema in the fight for the first place in the team event.

On the fourteenth lap, Alexander Smolyar drove into the pits to replace the nose cone. The ART rider returned to the track in twenty-sixth.

On lap seventeen, Novalak overtook Duane in turn two, but Jack counterattacked and regained the lead. Vesti took advantage of the fight, got close to Novalak and took second place on the eighteenth lap.

Jack Duane led the race to victory, his fourth of the season. Frederic Vesti finished second, beating off Novalak’s attacks on the last lap. Thanks to the double podium, Trident became the team champion of 2021.

Individual champion Dennis Hauger showed the best lap and finished twenty-fourth, one position behind Alexander Smolyar.

Pilot Command Time Difference 1.D. Duen Trident – twenty 2. F. Vesti ART Grand Prix 3.1 twenty 3. K.Novalak Trident 3.7 twenty 4. L. Sargent Charouz racing system 7.4 twenty 5. D. Crawford Hitech grand prix 9.6 twenty 6.D. Hoggard Jenzer Motorsport 10.3 twenty 7.A. Leclair Prema racing 15.2 twenty 8.V.Marten MP Motorsport 18.8 twenty 9.A. Iwasa Hitech grand prix 23.6 twenty 10. O. Caldwell Prema racing 25.7 twenty 11. H.M. Correa ART Grand Prix 26.8 twenty 12. K. Williams Jenzer Motorsport 27.3 twenty 13. K. Frederick Carlin buzz racing 36.2 twenty 14.D. Edgar Carlin buzz racing 36.7 twenty 15. D. Schumacher Trident 37.2 twenty 16.A. Cordil Campos racing 37.5 twenty 17.M. Nannini HWA Racelab 38.9 twenty 18.T. van der Helm MP Motorsport 43.1 twenty 19. F. Ugran Jenzer Motorsport 52.9 twenty 20. Z. Chovanek Charouz racing system 58.2 twenty 21. A. Simmons Charouz racing system 58.6 twenty 22. L.Toth Campos racing 1’02.1 twenty 23. A. Smolyar ART Grand Prix 1’08.7 twenty 24.D. Hauger Prema racing 1’38.8 twenty 25. O. Rasmussen HWA Racelab +2 laps eighteen 26. R.Stanek Hitech grand prix +2 laps eighteen 27. L. Colombo Campos racing +3 laps 17 -. I. Cohen Carlin buzz racing The descent 16 -. R. Villagomes HWA Racelab The descent nine -. C. Collet MP Motorsport The descent 0

Personal credit

Pilot Command Glasses 1.D. Hauger Prema racing 205 2.D. Duen Trident 179 3. K.Novalak Trident 147 4. F. Vesti ART Grand Prix 138 5. V.Marten MP Motorsport 131 6.A.Smolyar ART Grand Prix 107 7.L. Sargent Charouz racing system 102 8.O. Caldwell Prema racing 93 9. C. Collet MP Motorsport 93 10. A. Leclair Prema racing 77 11.D.Schumacher Trident 55 12.A. Iwasa Hitech grand prix 52 13. D. Crawford Hitech grand prix 45 14.M. Nannini HWA Racelab 44 15.L. Colombo Campos racing 32 16.R.Stanek Hitech grand prix 29 17.E. Fittipaldi Charouz racing system 25 18.D. Edgar Carlin buzz racing 23 19. K. Williams Jenzer Motorsport 15 20. D. Hoggard Jenzer Motorsport fourteen 21. H. M. Correa ART Grand Prix eleven 22. K. Frederick Carlin buzz racing 2 23. A. Cordil Campos racing 0 24. I. Cohen Carlin buzz racing 0 25. O. Rasmussen HWA Racelab 0 26. T. van der Helm MP Motorsport 0 27.D. Hughes Carlin buzz racing 0 28. R. de Geroud Charouz racing system 0 29.R. Villagomes HWA Racelab 0 30. P. L. Shove Campos racing 0 31. F. Ugran Jenzer Motorsport 0 32. L. Thoth Campos racing 0 33. H. Yini Charouz racing system 0 34. Z. Chovanek Charouz racing system 0 35. A. Simmons Charouz racing system 0

Team classification