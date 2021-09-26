F3: Jack Duane wins final race of the season

Jack Duane won the final race of the Formula 3 season in Sochi. Together with him, a participant in the Mercedes youth program Frederic Vesti and Duen’s Trident partner Clement Novalak went up to the podium.
At the start, pole-holder Duen retained the lead, despite Novalak’s persistent attempts to come out ahead. Unsuccessfully started from the fourth position Vesti, who missed Juan-Manuel Correa. Dennis Hauger moved up from ninth place to seventh, but Alexander Smolyar lost his position, rolling back from seventh to twelfth place.
On the third lap, Vesti returned to fourth position, Hauger won back one more place, ahead of Jack Crawford. Next, Dennis tried to overtake Correa, but the attempt was unsuccessful, and the champion of the 2021 series was overtaken by Logan Sargent. Hauger continued to lose ground, passing Crawford and Martin.
Jack Duane’s attempts to create a lead over Novalak in the early laps were unsuccessful. But by the sixth lap Frederick Vesti climbed to third place, ahead of Jonathan Hoggard.
On the seventh lap, Victor Martin actively pressed Correa – the racers went wheel after wheel for several turns, Martin made a mistake and drove off the track. Hauger and Rasmussen took advantage of this, overtaking the French driver.
In the next corner, the struggle for position continued between Hauger and Rasmussen – Oliver pushed the opponent’s car into the rear right wheel, which led to Hauger’s U-turn, which eventually rolled back to 27th place, and Rasmussen received a 10-second penalty.
On the ninth lap, Novalak attacked Duane in the second corner, almost colliding, both riders were off the track, and Jack managed to maintain the lead. Seeing this development, the Trident team asked their riders on the radio to stop fighting among themselves. The double podium finish was important for the team in order to get ahead of Prema in the fight for the first place in the team event.
On the fourteenth lap, Alexander Smolyar drove into the pits to replace the nose cone. The ART rider returned to the track in twenty-sixth.
On lap seventeen, Novalak overtook Duane in turn two, but Jack counterattacked and regained the lead. Vesti took advantage of the fight, got close to Novalak and took second place on the eighteenth lap.
Jack Duane led the race to victory, his fourth of the season. Frederic Vesti finished second, beating off Novalak’s attacks on the last lap. Thanks to the double podium, Trident became the team champion of 2021.
Individual champion Dennis Hauger showed the best lap and finished twenty-fourth, one position behind Alexander Smolyar.
|Pilot
|Command
|Time
|Difference
|1.D. Duen
|Trident
|–
|twenty
|2. F. Vesti
|ART Grand Prix
|3.1
|twenty
|3. K.Novalak
|Trident
|3.7
|twenty
|4. L. Sargent
|Charouz racing system
|7.4
|twenty
|5. D. Crawford
|Hitech grand prix
|9.6
|twenty
|6.D. Hoggard
|Jenzer Motorsport
|10.3
|twenty
|7.A. Leclair
|Prema racing
|15.2
|twenty
|8.V.Marten
|MP Motorsport
|18.8
|twenty
|9.A. Iwasa
|Hitech grand prix
|23.6
|twenty
|10. O. Caldwell
|Prema racing
|25.7
|twenty
|11. H.M. Correa
|ART Grand Prix
|26.8
|twenty
|12. K. Williams
|Jenzer Motorsport
|27.3
|twenty
|13. K. Frederick
|Carlin buzz racing
|36.2
|twenty
|14.D. Edgar
|Carlin buzz racing
|36.7
|twenty
|15. D. Schumacher
|Trident
|37.2
|twenty
|16.A. Cordil
|Campos racing
|37.5
|twenty
|17.M. Nannini
|HWA Racelab
|38.9
|twenty
|18.T. van der Helm
|MP Motorsport
|43.1
|twenty
|19. F. Ugran
|Jenzer Motorsport
|52.9
|twenty
|20. Z. Chovanek
|Charouz racing system
|58.2
|twenty
|21. A. Simmons
|Charouz racing system
|58.6
|twenty
|22. L.Toth
|Campos racing
|1’02.1
|twenty
|23. A. Smolyar
|ART Grand Prix
|1’08.7
|twenty
|24.D. Hauger
|Prema racing
|1’38.8
|twenty
|25. O. Rasmussen
|HWA Racelab
|+2 laps
|eighteen
|26. R.Stanek
|Hitech grand prix
|+2 laps
|eighteen
|27. L. Colombo
|Campos racing
|+3 laps
|17
|-. I. Cohen
|Carlin buzz racing
|The descent
|16
|-. R. Villagomes
|HWA Racelab
|The descent
|nine
|-. C. Collet
|MP Motorsport
|The descent
|0
Personal credit
|Pilot
|Command
|Glasses
|1.D. Hauger
|Prema racing
|205
|2.D. Duen
|Trident
|179
|3. K.Novalak
|Trident
|147
|4. F. Vesti
|ART Grand Prix
|138
|5. V.Marten
|MP Motorsport
|131
|6.A.Smolyar
|ART Grand Prix
|107
|7.L. Sargent
|Charouz racing system
|102
|8.O. Caldwell
|Prema racing
|93
|9. C. Collet
|MP Motorsport
|93
|10. A. Leclair
|Prema racing
|77
|11.D.Schumacher
|Trident
|55
|12.A. Iwasa
|Hitech grand prix
|52
|13. D. Crawford
|Hitech grand prix
|45
|14.M. Nannini
|HWA Racelab
|44
|15.L. Colombo
|Campos racing
|32
|16.R.Stanek
|Hitech grand prix
|29
|17.E. Fittipaldi
|Charouz racing system
|25
|18.D. Edgar
|Carlin buzz racing
|23
|19. K. Williams
|Jenzer Motorsport
|15
|20. D. Hoggard
|Jenzer Motorsport
|fourteen
|21. H. M. Correa
|ART Grand Prix
|eleven
|22. K. Frederick
|Carlin buzz racing
|2
|23. A. Cordil
|Campos racing
|0
|24. I. Cohen
|Carlin buzz racing
|0
|25. O. Rasmussen
|HWA Racelab
|0
|26. T. van der Helm
|MP Motorsport
|0
|27.D. Hughes
|Carlin buzz racing
|0
|28. R. de Geroud
|Charouz racing system
|0
|29.R. Villagomes
|HWA Racelab
|0
|30. P. L. Shove
|Campos racing
|0
|31. F. Ugran
|Jenzer Motorsport
|0
|32. L. Thoth
|Campos racing
|0
|33. H. Yini
|Charouz racing system
|0
|34. Z. Chovanek
|Charouz racing system
|0
|35. A. Simmons
|Charouz racing system
|0
Team classification
|Command
|Glasses
|1. Trident
|381
|2. Prema Racing
|375
|3. ART Grand Prix
|256
|4. MP Motorsport
|224
|5. Charouz Racing System
|127
|6. Hitech Grand Prix
|126
|7. HWA Racelab
|44
|8. Campos Racing
|32
|9. Jenzer Motorsport
|29
|10. Carlin Buzz Racing
|25