Figure skating show Figure skating lovers video Zagitova, Medvedeva, Fernandez – September 26, 2021

On Saturday, the CSKA arena hosted the “Figure Skating Lovers” show. In the Olympic season, when all competitions from Moscow moved to other cities, such an event became a real holiday for the residents of the capital. The performance, which was simple at first glance, with demonstrative numbers was not without surprises and bright numbers.

Sport24 talks about the most exciting and interesting performances and even ranks. By the way, not everyone lived to see him. We begin to talk about the top 5, striving for the most interesting program.

Olympic music

In 2021, the Russians decided to recall the music that “won” in Pyeongchang 4 years ago. Opened the show and set the tone Varvara Kurnosenko and Fedor Varlamov, which presented to all fans a male single Seimei in their own performance. It is with this program Yuzuru Hanyu won the second Olympic gold, so it was more than unexpected to hear this music as an accompaniment for juniors. The result is a completely different program, but it is impossible not to draw parallels.

Anastasia Mukhortova and Dmitry Evgeniev, the winners of the junior Grand Prix stage in Koschitsa, presented their competition program to the Roxen tango from the Moulin Rouge musical. The best dance to this music immediately comes to mind. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, which became victorious for them also in Pyeongchang 2018.

And here Stanislav Konstantinov showed a new short program to the Gypsy dance from the ballet Don Quixote, with which she won Olympic gold Alina Zagitova… By the way, a strange and incomprehensible situation happened with Stanislava. The second figure skater skated the old program “February”. Many hoped to see that beautiful gray dress, but Konstantinova wrote on her Instagram: “All my dresses, at least partially sewn with the allocated money, were taken back.” They took only dresses that were sewn in St. Petersburg without the possibility of redemption, so at Stanislav we saw old dresses that ended their careers Betina Popova…

Alexander Samarin matrix

This rental proves why figure skating is worth watching live from the stands. On the broadcast, it seems that this is an ordinary program. Alexandra Samarina… Even with the imperfect performance of jumps on the show “The Matrix” Alexandra is incredibly revealing, work on plasticity and interpretation is visible. Music and light only play into the hands of the athlete – they become part of the show. To see a skater in this skater, you just need to see him live on the ice, then all questions will disappear.

Javier Fernandez’s two numbers

For the second year in a row, one of the headliners of “Figure Skating Lovers” is Javier Fernandez… This year we did not see Super Xavi, but we got two different and unforgettable numbers. Fernandez brings us back to the understanding that without him the male solitary is completely different. Together with unrealistic technique and sliding, he demonstrates the ability to skate to different and even opposite music styles. In the first part, we saw a sexy and incendiary act, after which it was worth taking a break for the audience. In the second, the Spaniard showed a humorous act in the form of a Toreador. This is the case when only one athlete can skate Spanish music, after him everything seems like a stupid parody. For more than two years he has not performed in competitions, but they continue to love him and meet him no worse than the current figure skaters. No one knows how to interact with the public like Fernandez. Hopefully, performances in Russia will become a tradition for the Spaniard.

The inner light of Alina Zagitova

Alina Zagitova closed “Figure Skating Lovers”. This year she showed one number – “inner light”, which we have already seen on the group’s show. Eteri Tutberidze… The latest demonstration numbers of the Olympic champion catch on with a clearly built idea around which the whole program is built. Alina’s numbers must and must be watched live. This is not to say that they look better than on the broadcast, but the sensations are definitely different. The idea with a flashlight on a dress looks completely different, even the speed and some details stand out more precisely from viewing here and now.

Alegria Evgeniya Medvedeva

What everyone wanted and did not expect for sure – free program Evgenia Medvedeva under the Cirque du Soleil at the show. Medvedeva with this performance closed not only her own gestalt, but also the gestalt of hundreds of fans. Due to illness, we never saw the complete rental of Alegria, even at the open rentals in a tracksuit. In addition to the “wheel” that blew up the stands, Medvedeva also showed a costume – a purple dress with a tutu in the style of cabaret and circus aesthetics. Compared to other competitive programs, it becomes incredibly sorry that Medvedev is not performing now. Alegria is a magical work where everything is visible: and She-Lynn Bourne (director), and Milena Bobkova (costume designer), and Medvedeva herself. This program will definitely not be forgotten, because you will not find this in modern figure skating now.

The show “In love with figure skating”, even with a well-known composition of participants, gave a lot of impressions and new interpretations of old programs.