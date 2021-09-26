“Filigree”. What they said about Usyk’s victory over Joshua :: Martial arts :: RBC Sport

Ukrainian Alexander Usik became the new WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world boxing champion, defeating Briton Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision. What they said about Usik’s victory – in the material of RBC

Alexander Usik

Alexander Usik

“It means a lot to me. The fight went exactly as expected. There were a few moments when Joshua pinched me, but these are minor things.

There was no task to stop the fight in the 12th round. At first I wanted to do it, got hit, rushed, but my coach brought me to my senses.

The only thing I wanted to do was to glorify the gentlemen. This victory is from him. It wasn’t my best version yet.

Rematch? I just want to go home. Since January, I have been preparing very strongly for the fight, I have not been much with my family. I missed my children very much. I want to see them, watch them indulge in, shout, ”said Usyk (quoted from Tribuna).

Vasily Lomachenko

“Thank God,” wrote Ukrainian professional boxer Vasily Lomachenko on his Instagram.

Vitaliy Klichko

“Great fight. A very smart fight. I am very happy. Alexander did a great job! In Ukraine, everyone is happy, everyone is excited. This is an excellent result, “said former world heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko (quoted from Championship).

Nikolay Valuev

“Amazingly, Joshua gave up all of his belts. Usyk is the new heavyweight champion. There is a huge road ahead. Let’s see what will happen next. And now – happiness.

Today we all rooted for the Ukrainian boxer, for our friend – Alexander Usik. Sanya, you’re done! Thank you very much! You have given unimaginable emotions to millions of boxing fans around the world and in Russia, for sure, ”said Nikolai Valuev, former WBA heavyweight boxing champion.

Denis Lebedev

“Alexander was just declassing Joshua! I have never seen Anthony standing this foot wide! I don’t know what it’s connected with … It shouldn’t be that way. In the end, Sanya would have just finished him off! Everything is already there! And you noticed that the gong sounded 8 seconds earlier! This is a victory for the entire Slavic people and all fans of Usik. We were all rooting for him! ” – Russian boxer Denis Lebedev shared his emotions with Sport-Express.

“Usyk is very technical. Usyk is a fantastic boxer with excellent psychological readiness. The stronger boxer won today. He really surprised. Revenge? It won’t be easy. But Joshua is already talking about him, he wants to be the world champion. Joshua said he was okay, no damage. I think that he will immediately want to have a revenge. But Joshua needs to come up with something new, in such a fight Usyk was better. This cannot be compared to the defeat at Ruiz. It was quite different there. Here Joshua fought with one of the best boxers, regardless of weight category. But Anthony is hungry, he wants to get his belts back, ”said Eddie Hearn, promoter of Anthony Joshua.

“This is the greatest achievement in the history of Ukrainian boxing. Joshua is the best boxer in the world, this is a car, an Olympic champion. But Usyk is better. I have always said that he is a great boxer, ”said British boxer Tony Bellew.

“Usyk did what I expected from him. He behaved very intelligently. In the first rounds, Usyk shocked Joshua. He took him by surprise. He managed to damage the world champion, and we are talking about Usyk, who generally performed in light heavyweight! I think today Joshua learned a lot from Usyk. But a smaller boxer should not be allowed to shorten the distance like that. The tendril just beat him! ” – stated

former world boxing champion in four weight divisions Roy Jones.

“Congratulations Usyk, he did what I predicted, winning the heavyweight title, like Holyfield did after becoming the cruiserweight champion. And also congratulations to the judges – you didn’t screw up! ” – wrote on Twitter, American boxing coach Teddy Atlas.

“Wow … What a performance Usyk showed to defeat Joshua”, – noted American boxer and video blogger Jake Paul.

Dmitry Kudryashov

“It was phenomenal. Just filigree work by Usik. I did not see Joshua in this battle, there was only Alexander. Everyone expected that either Anthony would go all-in and finish with a strong blow, or Usyk would do everything through the movement of his legs and the ability to think with his head in the ring, and make this fight just a nightmare for Joshua, which happened. The Briton has never been able to catch on. The tendril is a phenomenon. We saw two of his fights before, which, to put it mildly, were not impressed, but today – just without question, he is a united champion. He actually won all the rounds. I am very glad, ”said Russian boxer Dmitry Kudryashov.

“Usyk is a master of boxing”, – wrote American boxer Danny “Swift” Garcia.

“Joshua will be back! Congratulations to Usik, maximum return “, – said British boxer Chris Eubank.