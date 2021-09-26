Former Russian national team player Yuri Zhirkov will play for amateurs – what is this team?

Yuri Zhirkov found! But we have not seen him since the opening match of Russia at Euro 2020, when Yuri received a thigh injury against the Belgians.

So, after leaving Zenit, Zhirkov did not take part in any official match, but instead played for the girls’ amateur team at a charity tournament Sergei Ignashevich and reported two important news: that after the Euro, no clubs contacted him, that he did not end his career and was ready to play for another year if he received an offer.

And on September 23, Zhirkov’s profile appeared on the official website of the LFL – the amateur football league, that is, the championship of non-professional teams, where Egrisi plays Vasily Utkin and probably teams of some of your friends. Matches are played in an eight-by-eight format (seven in the field + goalkeeper).

Photo: lfl.ru

Zhirkov was declared for Aminevo from the south-west zone of the Higher Division (local RPL) – the team with nine points and after five matches is in fifth place and after six rounds will play with the amateur team of the Championship. Also ahead of the game with the teams “Atlas”, “Azbuka Ucheta” and “Butovo”.

Zhirkov went to hockey fans

Former Spartak footballer and now Rodina coach who plays for Aminevo Alexander Pavlenko said that he had learned about Zhirkov’s “transfer” from the Internet, but his teammate Alexander Prudnikov – that he had called Yuri to “Aminyevo” and did it in hockey.

How did it happen? Zhirkov met Prudnikov in a common company at a friendly hockey match and said that he could not play yet (apparently because of his leg, with which, according to Yuri, “everything is practically normal”). That did not prevent friends from declaring Zhirkov for Aminevo with the wording “we will declare you, and then we’ll see how it goes.”

In the end, Zhirkov said that, “perhaps,” he would play for amateurs in his free time from training, because before that he had only worked with a coach and wanted to “work with the team”.

Photo: lfl.ru

Where is Aminevo?

This was the name of the former village to the west of Moscow, which became part of the city in 1960. At the same time, not a single building from the former village named after the boyar Amin has survived.

Now Aminevo is the territory of the Ochakovo-Matveevskoe urban district, which you may know from the Aminevskoe highway and the local baths of the same name.

“Green, good accessibility and convenient interchanges” – description of Aminevo from Pavlenko.

Photo: vk.com/uzao8

Aminevo – what is this club and what is Glushakov doing there?

• The amateur team “Aminevo” appeared in 2002: once it dropped to a lower division, but played almost all the time and continues to play in the Higher Division.

• Nobody gets money in Aminevo, unlike other amateur teams. The task of winning something for the players is not worth it, so there are no trainings during the week, and the games are held on weekends.

• The name of the founder of Aminevo is Igor Dorosinets – according to Pavlenko, he is both the founder, the chief manager, the organizer, the coach, and simply himself from the Aminevo region.

Six months ago, in an interview with the LFL website, when asked about the star lineup of Aminevo, Dorosinets replied: “I don’t know where the Aminievo stars were making noise last season, but this season there is a plan to make the team a star. If it succeeds, then there will be results in the championship, and not only in a restaurant with beer. “

• In addition to Zhirkov, other well-known footballers have been announced for the team: Dmitry Sychev, Alexander Prudnikov, Roman Shishkin, Alexander Pavlenko, Alexander Samedov and recently called up to the national team Denis Glushakov…

The players say that they ended up in Aminyevo out of friendship, because the team hires players not for their football qualities, but primarily for common interests and game understanding – that is, they come there not for the result, but for the pleasure of football.

• “There is a funny team,” wrote Vasily Utkin in his telegram channel. “I suppose, if anything, Glushakov will tell Karpin if Yuri Valentinovich has gotten in shape.” Prudnikov generally joked that Glushakov got into the national team from Aminevo (although everyone thinks that from Khimki).

• At Aminevo, Glushakov was gaining shape when he was not playing anywhere, and after moving to Khimki, he came to the team during a pause for international games. “Why should I sit at home when I can play with good players for the intensity of the training process?” – he told TASS.

Glushakov also believes that Zhirkov in “Aminevo” can open the third or fourth breath and Yuri will return from there to the national team.

Photo: “Championship”

“This is a party! This is class! ” Pavlenko – about the thrill of playing for amateurs

For two years now, Oleksandr Pavlenko has been playing under the striker at Aminevo; this season he is the team’s top scorer with seven goals. The coach of Rodina, that is, Pavlenko, says that he is now studying football with great pleasure from a new side for himself (Pavlenko – at the headquarters Denis Boyarintsev) and devotes all his time to work, analytics, and study.

In an interview with the Championship, the player of Aminevo Pavlenko answered in detail why professional footballers need an amateur level and what happens during the third half.

– Prudnikov said in an interview that you are the coach of the team. This is true?

– What kind of coach am I? Sasha, as usual, joked, he’s a humorous guy. And there I play with everyone and have fun. We have a large company of football players here: those who played at a professional level, and even a large part of amateurs. We all get together and play. We do not have a super squad, because it was created from players of different levels. And the strength of our team lies in the fact that here are gathered friends of friends who played football somewhere, met and united in one place.

– And what is the main thrill?

– That we are with friends. For example, it is pleasant to play with Prudnikov and to be friends. And football for us is a pleasant pastime. It’s a party! This is class! It’s a weekend and a friendly team. And the third half, of course, is present in the form of a bath or a restaurant.

Photo: vk.com/uzao8

And I also get great pleasure from the fact that I can return to the past: play, fight and win when it is not easy for you and strong opponents are opposing. In our league, all teams are organized and give us a fight. Heat, passion, everyone wants to win. Victories are not easy for us – that’s what is most interesting. So amateurs are cool.

And if Zhirkov plays for us, he will definitely like it!