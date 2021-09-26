Former UFC champion Petr Yan reacted to Sterling’s removal from revenge

The fighter recalled that back in early September he predicted the American’s possible refusal of revenge.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Peter Yan believes that American Aljemain Sterling originally planned to refuse to participate in the rematch. About this he wrote on your Twitter.

“I told you so,” Ian wrote, noting his previous publication, in which he suggested that his opponent would try to refuse to participate in the fight. In early September, in response to Sterling’s words about his health problems, Ian wrote: “He will pull out of the fight.”

The rematch between the Russian fighter and Sterlig was supposed to take place on October 30 as part of the UFC 267 tournament in Abu Dhabi. However, due to Sterling’s refusal, the Russian will fight another opponent for the interim champion belt. The reason why the American would not be able to take part in the fight was the injury.

It is assumed that Jan’s rival can be another American is Corey Sandhagen. The fighter ranks third in the ranking of the lightest weight category.

The first fight between Ian and Sterling took place in March this year. The Russian was leading during the fight, but in the fourth round he inflicted a forbidden knee blow to the opponent’s head, while the American was on his knee. Because of this, the Russian fighter was disqualified and lost his champion belt.