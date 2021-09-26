Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix September 26, 2021 – online broadcast, photos, news

12:21

Evgeny Kustov

The Formula 2 race has finished. You can’t call it mega-spectacular. Yes, Pursher, who made his pit stop later, left the pits in front of Piastri, but it was clear that on cold tires he would not hold Oscar back. And then the pace stabilized, there was a gap of 1.5-2.0 between them. And so we finished.

Ralph Boschung, defending against Daruwala, blocked the tires, let Jehan, and then Schwarzman, pass. As a result, the front left wheel was damaged so badly that after a few laps it fell into disrepair and Boshung had to get off. So Daruvala is on the podium, Schwartzman is one step away from him. Not bad when starting from seventh place, but nothing special, especially in a situation where your teammate won.