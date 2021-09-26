Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix September 26, 2021 – online broadcast, photos, news

Evgeny Kustov
Detailed online racing Russian Grand Prix
Well, a few minutes before the start, the mechanics leave the starting straight. All details are as always in our text broadcast, but here we will certainly cover all the main events in live.
Interestingly, according to the FIA, the probability of rain during the race is 70 percent. Where did they get so much? We are waiting for the start, one way or another!
And the ballerina danced on the piano, like that! The journalists at the press center appreciated.
It is very unusual to see McLaren on pole position, a forgotten feeling. Also “Williams” is very close. 20 minutes before the start!
And here is what the podium of the VTB Russian Grand Prix looks like this year, if you haven’t seen it yet. The podium itself is blue-red, and above it is a light tile. So there is a tricolor in the end, but no rules are violated.
In the pits of “McLaren” and “Haas” before going to the grid everything was normal, calm. Here is a photo of Lando Norris and Nikita Mazepin’s cars.
The weather forecast does not seem to promise rain, but it is cloudy over the track, the teams are afraid of precipitation …
The riders leave the pit lane and take their places on the starting grid. There will be no Russian anthem before the start; instead, as we understand, Tchaikovsky’s symphony will sound. And it looks like a ballerina will dance to her – at least he went to the starting straight …
A little over an hour before the race … Now the correspondents of the Championship will go for a walk around the pit lane, let’s try to spy on something interesting.
A parade of pilots started at Sochi Autodrom. Nikita Mazepin welcomes his compatriots in the stands, and other pilots are also happy to see fans.
Mi-mi-mi from Antonio Giovinazzi, who even wrote in Russian about a meeting with a young fan from Russia.
Nikita Mazepin starts 15th
More penalties before the start of the Formula 1 race. On Antonio Giovinazzi’s car, the gearbox was replaced, and now the Italian will start 16th. Thus, Nikita Mazepin now has the 15th starting position. It will be very interesting to see the start of the Russian, when Bottas, Leclair and Verstappen are behind him.
Piastri won the Formula 2 race in Sochi, Shvartsman – the fourth
The Formula 2 race has finished. You can’t call it mega-spectacular. Yes, Pursher, who made his pit stop later, left the pits in front of Piastri, but it was clear that on cold tires he would not hold Oscar back. And then the pace stabilized, there was a gap of 1.5-2.0 between them. And so we finished.
Ralph Boschung, defending against Daruwala, blocked the tires, let Jehan, and then Schwarzman, pass. As a result, the front left wheel was damaged so badly that after a few laps it fell into disrepair and Boshung had to get off. So Daruvala is on the podium, Schwartzman is one step away from him. Not bad when starting from seventh place, but nothing special, especially in a situation where your teammate won.
10 laps to finish. All pilots made pit stops without waiting for a safety car or something like that. Piastri is two seconds ahead of Pursher, Boschung is behind Theo 4.1 and two seconds ahead of Daruwala. Schwartzman lagged behind Jehan by 2.8, alas.
Equator of the Formula 2 race. Piastri is a hidden leader, Pursher is behind him for a couple of seconds, Boschung is third, but Darwala and Schwartzman are gradually catching up with him, which gives hope for a triple fight for the podium.
The Formula 2 race has started. An excellent start from Schwartzman – from seventh to fifth. The Russian could have achieved more, but wisely did not risk the first braking. Oscar Piastri is in the lead, followed by Pursher, Boshung and Daruwala, everything is pretty tight.
The weather in Sochi is normal. Overcast but dry. Fresh forecasts do not exclude rain for the race, but somehow I can’t believe it.
Penalty for Bottas – to block Verstappen?
And one more important news of the morning: “Mercedes” still went to a fine before the start. But everyone expected that Lewis Hamilton would get the “extra” engine, and the Germans instead put the fifth one on Valtteri Bottas’s car. Now the Finn will start in the race not seventh, but 17th – but ahead of Latifi, Leclair and Verstappen. Was Bottas moved down to block Max ?! We are waiting for the start …
Hello again everyone! The Formula 2 race in Sochi will start in a couple of minutes. The Brazilian racer of the UNI Virtuosi team Felipe Drugovic will not be able to start: after the accident on Saturday, the checks did not reveal any injuries to Drugovic, but the medical delegate of the stage still did not allow the rider to start. If Felipe still had the opportunity to start, he would have taken the 13th position on the grid.