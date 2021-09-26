Formula 2: Piastri won another victory in Sochi

Sunday’s Formula 2 race, which is considered the main one and lasts 28 laps, was held in normal weather conditions, but this does not mean that it did not promise surprises.

Until the end of the season, apart from today’s race, there are only two stages, and the battle for victory in the championship is escalating, so the stakes are high.

The starting field was determined by the qualification, which took place on Friday, and the Australian Oscar Piastri, the leader of the personal classification for the Prema team, began the race from pole position, as did the Russian racer Robert Schwartzman, whose starting position was not so high, but in theory on this track and a lot could be achieved from seventh place.

Next to Piastri in the first row was Jehan Daruwala’s car, the second row was occupied by Theo Pursher and Guan Yu Zhou, who is in second place in the championship. Schwartzman, who had risen to the podium the day before, consolidated his position in 3rd place, but said that he still believed in his chances of competing for the title.

Piastri had a great start, keeping the lead, but Darwal immediately missed both Pursher and Ralph Boschung, rolling back to 4th position. In the very first turns, the car of Bent Viskala flew off the road – this happened after contact with Roy Nissan. The Dutchman immediately dropped out of the fight, and while his car was on the sidelines, a virtual safety car (VSC) mode was introduced. However, not for long.

It was important for the Russian fans that Schwartzman had already played a couple of positions in the first lap and was driving fifth behind Daruwala, and he was clearly preparing to attack the Indian. True, Jake Hughes was pursuing Robert almost closely, and in general it seemed that it was Darwal who was holding back the peloton somewhat, since his lag from Boshung had already reached almost two seconds.

It was also important that one of the riders who was ahead of Robert was Guang Yu Zhou, his closest rival in the dispute for high places in the individual classification – the Chinese, after five laps, was in eighth.

Stewards, investigating the incident between Viskal and Nissan, announced their decision: the Israeli driver DAMS received a 5-second penalty.

Ralph Boschung was the first to go for the mandatory pit stop, he did it already on lap 7, and it seemed that Jüri Vips was following his example, but the Estonian returned to his team’s pits and left the cockpit of the car – this was the second retreat in Sunday’s race.

Meanwhile, Schwartzman also visited the pits and returned to the track 15th. Next, the Prema team invited the leader of the race to the pit stop, but Piastri stayed within the top ten.

The wave of pit stops continued, and at this stage of the race, Liam Lawson, the loser of yesterday’s race, took over the lead. Piastri was ahead of Pursher and moved up to 6th position, Schwartzman climbed to 10th place, but remained behind Daruwala.

Piastri continued to push ahead and beat HWA Racelab driver Alessio Delleda, followed by Purscher. The Australian has already reached the fifth position, but everyone who rode in front of him has not yet visited the pits.

The race reached its equator, Lawson continued to lead, although it was clear that this would not last long. One of those who had not yet been to the pit stop was Deledda, but Darwal had already caught up with him and tried to get ahead, but the Italian tried to resist. However, in vain, because soon both Jehan and Robert Shvartsman, who was in eighth at this stage of the race, passed him.

As soon as Piastri and Pursher caught up with the top three of those who had not yet been in the pits, it became clear that it was time for these riders to go to the pit stop, because the tires on their cars were already pretty worn out. Another confirmation of this was the fact that Oscar and Theo were ahead of Marino Sato, who held the third position for some time.

The Japanese really went to the pit stop, soon the others did the same, thanks to which Piastri took the lead in the race again, Pursher was in second, behind the leader by more than two seconds, Boschung took the third position.

After all these permutations, Schwartzman again reached the fifth position, but continued to ride one and a half seconds behind Daruwala, and it did not look like Robert was preparing to attack him. But Jehan tried to fight for the podium and was clearly catching up with Boshung – their cars were separated by less than a second.

On the 21st lap Daruvala caught up with the Swiss driver Campos, on the 22nd he went into a decisive attack, but he actively resisted. At the same time, Shvartsman lagged behind them by 2.4 seconds.

At the beginning of the 23rd lap, Boschung made a mistake in braking, found himself outside the track, and Darwala calmly drove by. The podium for Indian rider Carlin was already secured.

Schwartzman also took advantage of Boshung’s mistake, also ahead of him, but Robert had more than two seconds to go to Daruwala, but there were only three laps to the finish of the race.

Piastri continued to lead, Pursher followed him and gradually narrowed the gap, although it was still quite noticeable.

A couple of laps before the finish line, Boschung dropped out of the fight – technical problems began on his car.

By the final lap of the race, Theo Purscher reduced the gap slightly from the leader, but it was clear that he did not seriously claim to win, Oscar Piastri is clearly faster – it was the Australian who crossed the finish line first. For him, this is already the third victory in his debut season, which once again confirms the speed and talent of Mark Webber’s protégé.

Pursher finished second and Daruwala third. Schwartzman finished fourth, 1.8 seconds behind the Indian, which allowed him to slightly narrow the gap in the individual competition from Guang Yu Zhou, who today took sixth place. And closed the top five Dan Tiktum, the winner of yesterday’s sprint.

